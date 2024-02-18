Photo of man released following attempted armed robbery at Ballarat servo

Ballarat police are appealing for information following an attempted armed robbery at a service station in Redan earlier this month.
Police said the man, who was wearing a hooded jacket, entered BP service station on Skipton Street about 4am and purchased a bottle of water.
"When the attendant opened the till the offender made demands for money and the attendant refused," police said in a post on the Eyewatch - Ballarat Police Service Area Facebook page.
"The man then produced a hammer and made threats when the duress alarm was pressed."
The person then fled the scene with the bottle.
"Investigators have released an image of a man that may be able to assist with their enquiries," the post said.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
