Dissanayaka puts Darley in spin with nine-wicket haul

EJ Cleary Medallist Sajith Dissanayaka has completed an extraordinary two days with bat and ball by leading Napoleons-Sebastopol to an enthralling five-run win over Darley in Ballarat Cricket Association firsts.
Fresh from an unbeaten century for the BCA at Melbourne Country Week on Friday, when he smashed 157 of the team's 4-218 off just 86 balls, backed up with 9-69 at Darley Park on Saturday.
Darley's run chase in response to 186 ebbed and flowed all day.
Opener Dilan Chandima, 43 (4 fours) and Lachie Herring, 32, had the Lions on track
Naps-Sebas made some in-roads through the middle overs with Dissanayaka, including twice in the 51st to give the visitors the upperhand.
Then came another resurgence by Darley, this time by Ethan Thewma, 41 (4 fours), and Madushanka Ekanayaka, 32.
When the ninth wicket fell, Darley still needed 15 runs.
However, it was Dissanayaka and Napoleons-Sebastopol that would have the last say, with Ekanayaka the last batsman to fall.
The leg spinner bowled virtually unchanged - sending down 28.4 of 76.4 overs.
Dissanayaka, who battled out the day with an injured finger on his left hand sustained in an caught and bowled attempt, said it was the third time he had taken nine wickets in an innings - the other two occasions being in school matches in Sri Lanka.
Naps-Sebas captain Dan Scott, who believes the return is a club first XI record, could not speak highly enough of Dissanayaka.
"He's all class. He bowled exceptionally well and was well supported."
He also had a special word for Luke Corden, who he said "turned back the clock" with a marathon spell.
Corden bowled 23 overs for just 36 runs - just the partner Dissanayaka needed to maintain the pressure on Darley.
Scott also said it was a result much deserved by the whole team in what had been a testing season.
"The boys have been working hard.
"They haven't dropped off an inch from a training perspective all season and definitely deserve it."
He said they had been in their share of close finishes, but had all too often fallen on the losing side.
Dissanayaka has taken 31 wickets this season at an average of 19.71, including one five-wicket and two four-wicket bags.
This puts him equal second on the list of wicket-takers in the competition this season, with Mt Clear's Ajay Mada leading the way with 36.
Matt Aikman (Ballarat-Redan) and Ash McCafferty (Wendouree) also have 31.
Naps-Sebas and Darley have each had their battles this season to finish well outside the top four. Darley has five wins in sixth and Napoleons-Sebastopol just two in ninth position.
