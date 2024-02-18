The Courier
Cycle Classic 2024: Ballarat community smashes fundraising goal | GALLERY

Updated February 18 2024 - 6:07pm, first published 4:30pm
Richard Sawyer, Christine O'Donovan and Annie Micallef at the FECRI Cycle Classic 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Richard Sawyer, Christine O'Donovan and Annie Micallef at the FECRI Cycle Classic 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

The Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute has smashed its fundraising goal for the Cycle Classic this year, bringing home a whopping $309,000 in donations.

Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

