Cycle Classic 2024: Ballarat community smashes fundraising goal | GALLERY

The Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute has smashed its fundraising goal for the Cycle Classic this year, bringing home a whopping $309,000 in donations.
Riders across all skill levels and age brackets converged on Lake Wendouree on Sunday for the road portion of the event, which included 6km, 28km, 50km, 60km, 85km, 100km and 160km rides throughout the region.
Turn out on the day was strong, with the cancer institute beating its fundraising goal of $250,00 for the year.
All money raised from the event will go towards cancer research conducted by the Ballarat laboratory, which does not receive government funding.
FECRI Cycle Classic marketing and event manager Sally Walsh said the overwhelming response to the event showed the impact cancer had on the community.
"It is definitely what we are out here for and everyone gets behind the cause and supports what we do," Ms Walsh said.
"One in two people are affected by cancer, so we are all affected, and without research we don't have any hope. That is what we are working very hard for."
The 100km track saw riders leave the lake before heading out to Mount Buninyong, Mount Edgerton, Dunnstown and Gordon before returning back.
Across its 17 years of existence, the Cycle Classic event has raised just under $3 million, according to organisers.
The Fiona Elsey Cancer Research institute was founded in 1998 following the death of Ballarat teenager Fiona Elsey from cancer.
A community fundraising effort in the years after her death provided the investment to found the institute, which was originally called the Ballarat Cancer Research Centre.
The doctor treating Fiona, George Kannourakis, went on to become the institute's honorary director and oversaw the beginnings of the Cycle Classic event in Ballarat.
Dr Kannourakis said the money raised from the event were critical to the hiring of new laboratory researchers, which could improve the scope of the institute's world-class research.
"Most of the community would think of cancer when it is aggressive and it spreads," Dr Kannourakis said.
"We think it is to do with the immune system and we may have a clue that there is a protein that is the trigger which creates the fog around the cancer cells so that the immune system can no longer see it.
"We are trying to determine if that is a unique thing for all cancers or just for the chronic leukemias we have been studying.
"If that is true that it is present on all cancer cells, then we can treat aggressive cancers of all types using a new treatment."
Dr Kannourakis said he looked forward the event growing even bigger in years to come.
"They will bring their friends and they will let their friends know that it is a good event. We haven't made as much money as Taylor Swift, but one day we might invite her," he said.
Those looking to still donate to the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute can visit https://ballaratcycleclassic.com.au/.
