Reath jumps his way to another personal best

High jumper Yual Reath's stocks continue to rise.
Reath cleared a personal best in a Athletics Victoria Shield League meet at Ballarat's Llanberris on Saturday.
The Ballarat track and field star jumped 2.28 metres, which is also a Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre record.
The performance rounded out a big week for Reath.
He competed at the Maurie Plant international meet at Albert Park on Thursday, when he jumped 2.17m to finish equal third.
Reath's previous best was 2.26m - also set at an ASVL meet in Ballarat on February 3.
The PB underlines how strongly he has started the new year, with best jump in 2023 being 2.22m..
His latest efforts follow 2.24m in Canberra, where he defeated world championship finalist Joel Baden on a countback.
The 2.28m is the highest by an Australian this year, going past Joe Baden's 2.24m.
Reath is now firmly entrenched among Australia's elite high jumpers.
The 2.28 makes him equal eighth worldwide this year.
Danil Lysenk, of Russia, Shelby McEwen (US) and Sanghyeok Woo (Korea) lead the way with 2.33m.
