Four-way tussle for three spots in pennant bowls finals

This is it. The last home and away round of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Tuesday division one pennant season.
The question yet to be answered is who will play finals?
Top team City Oval is the only team which can be sure that it will be there in the semi-finals.
Buninyong, Webbcona, Midlands and Creswick are in the hunt for the remaining three spots, with just 10 points separating them.
Webbcona is well placed with a suitable fixture against bottom team BMS.
Something would have to go terribly wrong for Webbcona to miss out.
Creswick also have a favourable draw against Victoria, but nothing less than a win is going to get it into the top four with it five points adrift.
With victory, Creswick could potentially overtake any of the other three.
Buninyong and Midlands face each other in a cut-throat battle, knowing Creswick is threatening
With a number of outcomes possible, Buninyong, Webbcona and Midlands nust focus ion one thing - winning.
FIXTURE: Webbcona v BMS, Midlands v Buninyong, Central Wendouree v Learmonth, Victoria v Creswick, City Oval v Sebastopol
LADDER: CITY OVAL 191, BUNINYONG 166, WEBBCONA 164, MIDLANDS 161, Creswick 156, Learmonth 124, Central Wendouree 113, Victoria 104. Sebastopol 93, BMS 88
