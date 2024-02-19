The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Amy Rogers' career switch from looking after horses to looking after people

By Michelle Smith
February 19 2024 - 5:57pm
Amy Rogers and her Percheron horse Shadow enjoy some time together before Ms Rogers starts a new career as a graduate nurse at Grampians Health next week. Picture by Adam Trafford
Amy Rogers had never considered a nursing career until just a few years ago but next week she will become a graduate nurse at Grampians Health, working in the same hospital that saved her life 14 years ago.

Michelle Smith

journalist

