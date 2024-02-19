Amy Rogers' career switch from looking after horses to looking after people

Amy Rogers had never considered a nursing career until just a few years ago but next week she will become a graduate nurse at Grampians Health, working in the same hospital that saved her life 14 years ago.
After working with horses in the racing and equestrian industries for more than 20 years, in 2010 Ms Rogers spent six days in an induced coma at Ballarat Base Hospital after a horse kicked her in the face, breaking her jaw, both arms and causing other injuries.
A lengthy rehabilitation followed and although keen to return to working in stables, the effects of her injuries prevented her from doing so and she worked a few different jobs before ending up in disability support.
"I was looking after people instead of horses and from there got quite interested in rehabilitation because of my own rehabilitation," she said.
A visit to Federation University's open day saw her gravitate toward studying rehab in their new exercise and sports science programs and she began studying anatomy.
"I just got really interested in that human body function of it so I transferred in to nursing," she said.
That led to Ms Rogers being among 295 Bachelor of Nursing graduates from Federation University in Ballarat last year - one of many mature aged graduates to embark on a new career.
In 2024 there are 899 Bachelor of Nursing students studying across the year levels in Ballarat.
"I had never considered nursing before. It's not the sort of job that I thought it was," Ms Rogers said. "Nursing is a much bigger job that I realised with a lot of different pathways."
She particularly enjoyed learning how medication affects the body, how the body processes medication, the functions of different body systems, chronic illness, and found a passion for preventative medicine and preventative health.
Ms Rogers said although going back to study was tough, she received plenty of support from the university and fellow students.
"The students help each other, no one minds your age or background, there's a lot of international students and a lot of mature aged students," she said. "I was not at all the oldest person in class and that was really good because we've all got such different life experiences when we talk about things in class everyone has got a different experience or different background," she said.
After her graduate year, in which she will spend time in the urology ward, in rehabilitation and in the operating theatre, she hopes to go in to preventative medicine and preventative health.
On February 12, St John of God Ballarat welcomed 32 graduate nurses, its biggest ever intake.
Fifteen registered nurses and nine enrolled nurses will be part of the Pathways to Practice graduate nurse program taking part in two, six month rotations across different wards while a further eight registered nurses interested in roles such as scrub scout, anaesthetics and recovery will complete the Pathways to Practice graduate perioperative nurse program.
"Welcoming this year's graduates, our largest group yet, is not just about numbers. It's about the fresh perspectives, energy and commitment they bring to our hospital," said St John of God quality and development manager Josh Stott.
"Their journey is a vital part of our mission to provide outstanding care, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on our patients and the Ballarat community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.