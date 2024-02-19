Car rolls off tow truck and hits gas meter in freak accident

A man has been taken to hospital after a car rolled off a tow truck and cut a house's gas line in Wendouree.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at the corner of Gillies Street and Grevillea Road about 11.55am Monday.
A neighbour said a car was being loaded onto the back of a tow truck when it rolled back down and "hit something" in the driveway.
The gas meter was knocked off, though crews noted no gas appeared to be leaking, a CFA spokesperson said in a statement.
"Two Wendouree CFA units alongside FRV responded to a vehicle incident on Gillies Street in Wendouree at around 11.55am," they said.
"Crews discovered a car had rolled off a truck and damaged a gas line.
"Gas services were called to the scene. Gas was not leaking, but the line had been damaged.
"(The) incident was deemed under control at 12.06pm and safe at 12.14pm."
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with a lower body injury, Ambulance Victoria confirmed.
