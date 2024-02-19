The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Lostitch honoured to take out Beasley Family Memorial speedcar feature

DB
By David Brehaut
February 19 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Lostitch on his way to taking out the Beasley Family Memorial for speedcars at Redline. Picture by Dean Miller Photography.
Joe Lostitch on his way to taking out the Beasley Family Memorial for speedcars at Redline. Picture by Dean Miller Photography.

Joe Lostitch has put his name on the Beasley Family Memorial speedcars honour roll.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.