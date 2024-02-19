Lostitch honoured to take out Beasley Family Memorial speedcar feature

Joe Lostitch has put his name on the Beasley Family Memorial speedcars honour roll.
The Melbourne driver led all the way in the feature at Buninyong's Redline Raceway on Saturday night.
"It means a lot to win the Beasley Memorial Trophy.
"It's a family with rich history in speedcars, so it's an honour to collect it," Lostitch said.
"While I led all the way, it certainly wasn't straightforward from the driver's seat.
"The track changed substantially mid-race and my arms got sore from holding onto it."
This was the seventh time the Beasley Family Memorial had been run at Redline and 33rd edition of the feature.
Nick Parker bounced back from being involved in an accident in a heat to finish second ahead of Dillon Ghent.
Josh Buckingham emerged victorious in the return of sprintcars to Redline - prevailing in the C&H Trucking Pro Sprint Car Series event.
"The car was pretty settled through the whole race and I was able to build quite a big lead, so I was glad it ran green through to the finish," he said.
