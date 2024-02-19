Grammar, Clarendon capture primary school tennis titles

Ballarat Grammar School and Ballarat Clarendon College have won the Ballarat Primary School Tennis Championships.
The 32nd running of the event attracted 37 teams to the Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre.
Grammar took out the boys' division, while Clarendon claimed the girls' title.
Ballarat Grammar School 2 sets-16 games d Ballarat Clarendon College 0-6
No.1 singles: Max Ferguson d Fred Grant 8-4
No.2 singles: Liam Tomaszewski d Ryan Jegadeesh 8-2
Ballarat Clarendon College Black 2-16 d Ballarat Clarendon College Red 0-2
No.1 singles: Bella Pierce d Andrea Jegadeesh 8-1
No.2 singles: Minnie Young d Hannah Zhao 8-1
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.