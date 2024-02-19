Ballarat secures Olympic table tennis qualifying tournament

Ballarat has secured a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Table Tennis Australia will have its Olympic qualification tournament at the Ballarat Table Tennis Association's centre in Wendouree on May 17-19.
Ballarat won the rights to the event ahead of four other bids.
BTTA stadium manager Adam Pegg said it was a fantastic opportunity to a have such a significant event in a regional centre.
Ballarat has experience of hosting such a tournament.
The BTTA had a qualifying tournament in the lead up to the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
"To be selected as the host again 24 years later is a huge honour for us," Pegg said.
"To have the best players in Australia competing in what we feel is one of, if not, the best table tennis facilities in the country is fantastic.
"This will be a fantastic showcase of Australian table tennis, which we believe will generate huge amounts of interest and attract more and more players to the sport and grow table tennis in Ballarat," he said.
