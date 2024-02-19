Car smashes into childcare centre

Children and staff were lucky to escape injury after a vehicle drove into a childcare centre in Ballarat East.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Victoria Street about 2.40pm.
It appears a vehicle has backed into the front of the Journey Early Learning Centre on Victoria Street, and has caused significant damage to a window at the front of the building.
Several worried parents have arrived at the scene, but it's understood no one was hurt in the incident.
A CFA spokesperson said in a statement the SES has been called to assess the damage, as well as police and council.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed no one was injured.
The callout to the incident came minutes after a unit went up in flames in Redan.
MORE TO COME
