Unit gutted by fire in Redan

A unit in Redan was fully engulfed in flames as firefighters arrived at the scene.
Crews were called about 2.30pm Monday to Bell Street, Redan.
Part of a block of units, firefighters smashed windows to extinguish the fire in the loungeroom, with significant damage visible to the roof and front of the house.
The roof has not collapsed.
It's understood no one was injured.
Bell Street is closed between Campbells Crescent and Yarrowee Parade, and smoke will be present as the fire is brought under control.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed no one was injured.
The callout to the incident came minutes before a car smashed into a childcare centre in Ballarat East.
