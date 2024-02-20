Raw and honest: chance to share an afternoon and stories with Jelena Dokic

THIS is an afternoon Jane Charles hopes will be a beautiful experience for Australian tennis identity Jelena Dokic.
Afternoon tea, a cuppa and a chat with the 160-year-old Ceres Homestead as a backdrop.
Ms Dokic is a refugee, a tennis player who reached the women's world top five, a survivor of family violence and attempted suicide, a highly regarded sports commentator, a coach and someone who has been mercilessly trolled for her changed body image.
While Ms Dokic has and continues to share her story, Ms Charles was confident this time would be different.
Ceres is no auditorium. Ms Charles and husband Geordie has been opening up their home for people to talk in a relaxed, near timeless environment.
The space is for people to sit and listen and mingle with each other.
"Jelena's raw and honest and that's what I love about her," Ms Charles said. "Everybody's got a story... She speaks on so many different levels and for so many different reasons.
"People can come along by themselves but have a vested interest they share with the people sitting beside them - a collective vulnerability."
Ms Dokic follows the likes of one of Australia's most beloved cookery writers and teachers, Belinda Jeffrey, and Australian media personality and skin cancer survivor, Deborah Hutton, to spend an afternoon in conversation with Ms Charles and guests at Ceres.
Ceres does not have the space for a huge audience and Ms Charles said this allowed for a different experience for Ms Dokic in how she shares her story and feels love from those around her.
"Jelena has a past and she has a future but there is no victim mentality. She has learn and is sharing in a way she is willing to share - and that's the greatest gift," Ms Charles said.
"How do you front up - we all mightn't if the focus would be on our body image like she did.
"It is a powerful thing to share and help others. This is a conversation, but who knows where it could take us."
Jane and Geordie Charles are celebrating 160 years of the Ceres homestead this year.
They moved into the property with their young family in 2008 and loving, painstakingly set about restoration.
YOU MIGHT LIKE: The choice: one more Olympics or a baby?
Ceres was built in 1864 as the country estate for Thomas Bath, the first licensee on the Ballarat goldfields and the man who opened what is now known as Craig's Royal Hotel.
A living piece of Ceres' heritage can be found in the homestead's conservatory where in recognition to hospitality offered to her son, Queen Victoria gifted Ceres Homestead a grape vine cutting from Hampton Court Palace.
The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Alfred, Queen Victoria's son, stayed at the property when visiting the region in 1867.
A wing built for the Duke's visit has since been transformed into the homestead's formal dining and drawing rooms.
Outside, Victorian-era coach houses dot the property and are a standing reminder of Thomas Bath being the first concrete importer.
Ms Charles said her family was the latest in a long history of custodians, dating back even before the Baths built the homestead.
She hoped such afternoons would help to preserve and add to the history of the site for many to enjoy.
Jelena Dokic is in conversation for an afternoon at Ceres Homestead on Sunday, March 3, 2024 from 1pm to 4.30pm. Details: cereshomestead.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.