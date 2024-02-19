'I don't have a speedo': Double trouble for drunk driving speedster

A 31-year-old man has blamed his lack of speedometer for driving almost twice the speed limit on a Ballarat road.
James Mitchell, 31, faced Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 19. He was charged with exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh and drink driving.
The court heard Mitchell was clocked doing 115 kmh in a 60kmh zone on Learmonth Road just before 4pm on November 3, 2023.
He was intercepted by police on Ring Road at Mitchell Park and found to be not wearing his seatbelt.
A breathalyser test showed he was well over the limit with a blood alcohol level of 0.117. Mitchell was required to have a level of 0.00.
During the sentencing, the court heard Mitchell's reason for speeding at almost twice the speed limit was "I don't have a speedo".
When police asked why he wasn't wearing a seatbelt, he said he'd just come from Domino's, and when Mitchell was asked why he was drink driving, he told police he thought he was sober.
The 31-year-old will now spend 12 months without a licence. His car was impounded for 30 days and he was convicted and fined $962 for speeding and $385 driving without a seatbelt plus costs.
