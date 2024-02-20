Café looks to expand its lush and exotic dining experience

Expansion plans are on the horizon for this Delacombe café and nursery.
The Green House is looking to double its patrons by expanding into the vacant or unused spaces next door.
The new building has a vacant commercial kitchen, which means The Green House will be able to offer sit down dining.
Extended evening hours from Thursday to Sunday are also a part of the proposal submitted to council.
The Green House is at 20 Elizabeth Street in the old Guncotton factory.
Built in the 1940s, it was used as an ammunition storage warehouse in World War II.
The building is currently subdivided into 14 warehouses.
As well as expanding into the next-door warehouse, which used to be used by Griffin Burger, the business is also working out an arrangement to lease the unused outdoor space from its neighbours MODE property styling.
Planning documents state The Green House had been "commercially successful" and has been a "popular destination despite the impacts of COVID-19 immediately after opening".
Building on the success of their location, The Green House will look similar but with more seating options.
"Previously most food consumed on the site was prepared elsewhere and imported into the site," documents said.
"This was not efficient, responsive to patrons' needs, environmentally friendly nor cost effective."
Documents said they want patrons to be able to sit and dine among "lush and exotic vegetation in pots and containers that happen to be for sale".
