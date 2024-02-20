The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Business

Café looks to expand its lush and exotic dining experience

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
February 20 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Green House on 20 Elizabeth Street Dealcombe in the old Guncotton factory. Picture taken in 2022 by Kate Healy
The Green House on 20 Elizabeth Street Dealcombe in the old Guncotton factory. Picture taken in 2022 by Kate Healy

Expansion plans are on the horizon for this Delacombe café and nursery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.