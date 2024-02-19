New shopping centre to host diverse mix of retail, hospitality and services

A new shopping centre in Ballarat's west is set to provide visitors with a mix of specialty retailers, medical and fitness services, and hospitality venues by mid-2025.
The new Alluvium shopping centre based in Winter Valley has already confirmed Coles supermarket as an anchor tenant, and is now looking to secure a range of accompanying businesses before opening.
The centre will become part of the Alluvium Estate, which is located on the south side of Ballarat-Carngham Road, between Wiltshire Lane and Dyson Drive.
A current plan on the Alluvium website shows a range of different businesses such as a tavern, gym, medical centre and pharmacy as potential options for the new centre.
Ray White Ballarat director Sam Borner said while the pharmacy was "pretty locked in", the other business options could change depending on the applications they receive from potential tenants.
"Mid-2025 is when we expect all the new businesses to open, there'll be a range of different businesses, from specialty retailers to cafes to hospitality to commercial tenants," he said.
"We want diversity, and we also want businesses that complement each other.
"These town centres are only as successful as the businesses that trade from them, so you want to make sure that ... underneath Coles we've got a lot of other smaller, really successful businesses, that draw people in and it becomes its own little community."
According to Mr Borner, early indications are positions in the new shopping centre will be highly sought after.
Even though Ray White is yet to formally advertise the tenancies, Mr Borner said they had received numerous requests from businesses to fill the spaces.
"Just based off the signage on the display boards, and off our internal website, and off the developers internal website, we've already got a number of companies and businesses who want to get in there," he said.
Mr Borner said they would soon create a shortlist of appropriate businesses, which would be sorted through over the next 12 months.
He also said planning discussions with the City of Ballarat were in the final stages, so construction of the centre would soon begin.
Once completed, Mr Borner said the Alluvium complex would offer something different to other shopping centres in the area.
"That whole side of town's missing out, if you want to shop at Coles you have to drive a bit further, so it's going to make a lot of people happy," he said.
