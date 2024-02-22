A really special opportunity

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to offer for sale or lease, Concept Park.
These bespoke units have been constructed to the highest of standards, guaranteed to reflect the premium status of your business.
With a range of sizes available, there's a plethora of choice to ensure the unit you secure is complementary to your needs.
High aluminium glazing, eight metre (approx.) internal clearances and a high clearance roller door of approximately six metres are just some of the many features you'll appreciate.
There is also ample parking on-site and a sleek kitchenette.
Situated on the cusp of the urban growth zone, it's only minutes to Bunnings, Delacombe Town Centre and Latrobe Street's trade retail, placing everything you could possibly need at your doorstep.
The unites are available now, so do not hesitate. Contact the exclusive selling agents today to discuss further and arrange an inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.