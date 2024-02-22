Family home with spectacular views over Ballarat

This impeccably presented residence is truly remarkable, with extensive features that have to be seen to be believed.
The focal point is the open-plan kitchen, meals and living area, adorned with large glass windows that allow natural light to illuminate the space and provide breathtaking views of Ballarat.
The stunning kitchen has a 900mm gas stovetop and oven, double sink, dishwasher, stone top island bench and a walk-in pantry.
Upstairs, the main bedroom reigns supreme with a generous size walk-in robe, and ensuite featuring a shower, spa bath, vanity and toilet.
Four additional bedrooms, two on each floor, all come equipped with built-in robes, and one of them includes a built-in desk.
The family bathroom is complete with a spacious bath, shower, vanity and a separate toilet.
A second living area with a balcony graces the upper level and has panoramic views of Ballarat.
The exterior is a sight to behold, featuring a dream alfresco area, a built-in barbecue and an inground pool - the ideal setting for entertaining family and friends.
The meticulously maintained landscaping enhances every corner of the yard.
Additional features of this impressive home include central heating, evaporative cooling, a full irrigation system for the garden and a double car garage.
Situated on a 834 square metre (approx.) allotment in the sought-after suburb of North Ballarat, the residence is a tranquil retreat, surrounded by landscaped gardens and parklands.
Call the agency to arrange your private inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.