New plan to help communities recover from natural disasters

Ballarat Community Health is backing a push to set up a permanent disaster recovery program across regional Victoria to replace the current "reactive approach" to helping communities rebuild after natural disasters.
The program would embed two to four trauma-informed recovery experts in each of 11 rural and regional community health organisations, including Ballarat, to provide long term support for disaster-hit towns.
"We have presented a proposal, we as the 11 rural and regional community health organisations, to state government for a community resilience and recovery program that isn't stood up in times of emergency but exists always," said Ballarat Community Health chief executive Sean Duffy.
"There's a cycle of natural disaster in Victoria that's continuous, whether it's floods in the north or fires in the west and east as well as floods in the east. The work is intensive during periods of disaster but post-disaster there's an enormous amount of recovery work that needs to be done."
That work ranges from rebuilding community assets and connections to supporting the ongoing mental health of local residents and those impacted.
"We haven't paid attention to the long term impacts and haven't invested in community-based resources that can support people ongoing," Mr Duffy said.
"It's not just getting insurance sorted and buildings rebuilt, it's restoring community, it's maintaining or supporting people with their mental health and distress over a long period of time and every time another natural disaster happens it's compounding."
Research after the Black Saturday bushfires that killed 173 people and damaged or destroyed more than 2100 homes across Victoria in 2009 showed that four years after the fires, one in four people in the worst affected areas showed signs of mental health problems at a level that required professional support.
The ARRCH model would provide case management services to disaster-impacted people, conduct resilience building training and support to communities, provide disaster preparedness/readiness information to residents and key personnel, and trauma-informed practice training to organisations and businesses engaging with disaster impacted individuals and families.
Between disasters it would build recovery and resilience capability, support local preparedness and resilience networks, upskill staff in community health and other local organisations to enable surge workforce capacity, and build trust in local communities so people know who to turn to during recovery.
Mr Duffy said community health was in the unique position to provide support in times of natural disaster because they encompassed GP services, mental health, drug and alcohol, family services, children's services and are already embedded in their communities.
Ballarat Community Health is one of 11 members of the Alliance of Rural and Regional Community Health (ARRCH) which has submitted the disaster recovery response plan to the state government.
Mr Duffy said while the skills already existed within the community health agencies to provide disaster relief support, they needed to be expanded.
"We do get some funding for when we do (this work) but it's episodic. We have to drag clinicians and workers off existing work to do that work which means people suffer elsewhere, so the intention of this is to dedicate resources to it on an ongoing basis."
And it is not just large scale disasters they would respond to, but smaller events as well.
"If you take last week's fire at Smythesdale for example there may be one or two families affected but that team is there immediately to provide support. It might be community infrastructure damage that impacts people's ability to connect ... it may be a small amount of intervention or a large amount of intervention like in the Grampians and Gippsland."
Members of the team from areas outside of the natural disaster zones would come in to help with all community health organisations committed to support each other.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.