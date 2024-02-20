The Courier
New plan to help communities recover from natural disasters

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 21 2024 - 8:00am
Community health organisations have called for a permanent disaster recovery program to help communities rebuild after fire, flood and other natural disasters long term and help build resilience.
Ballarat Community Health is backing a push to set up a permanent disaster recovery program across regional Victoria to replace the current "reactive approach" to helping communities rebuild after natural disasters.

