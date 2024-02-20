Finals places locked in after tightly contested round 18

The Ballarat Highlands Bowls Tuesday Pennant Division 1 home and away season has reached its conclusion, with only minor changes to finals positions after round 18.
City Oval, Webbcona, Midlands and Buninyong will be the teams fighting for the title over a three week finals series, with Creswick missing out in fifth place.
Going into the last round of matches, there were just 10 points separating Buninyong in second and Creswick in fifth.
With a maximum of 16 points on offer, it meant four sides were jostling for the final three finals position on Tuesday.
Despite starting the round in second position, Buninyong dropped to fourth after a 74 to 48 shot loss at Midlands.
The hosts won all three rinks, with the four led by skip Paul Kennedy the most convincing in a 26 to 11 shot win.
The result sees Midlands jump to third on the ladder, one position above Buninyong, who it will face in the first week of finals.
Creswick will be left ruing a missed opportunity to sneak into the top four, after it lost to Victoria 67 shots to 47.
Needing to claim at least 12 points to make finals, Creswick failed to win a rink in their final match of the season.
Elsewhere, Webbcona and City Oval cemented the top two positions on the ladder, after enjoying convincing victories over BMS and Sebastopol respectively.
The seasons two dominant sides will meet next week to fight for a spot in the Grand Final.
Webbcona 71 (16) def BMS 48 (0)
Jill Hopper, Harold Worsley, Barry McArthur, Leah McArthur 24 def Geoff Allan, Lynette Bryce, Robert Dickinson, Michael Jose 11
Jeffrey Grieve, Ross Boag, Debbie Gorin, Colin Young 22 def Harry Johannsen, Dianne Hampson, Michelle Tait, Kevin McLean 18
Joy Feltham, Geoff Gullock, Gary Johnson, Sarah Braybrook 25 def Jeff Ryan, Ivan Annear, Judith Lindsay, Scott McLean 19
Central Wendouree 37 (0) def by Learmonth 72 (16)
Ted Lee, Ian Long, Leonard Vincent, Tony Gutteridge 11 def by Peter Davies, Shirley Marshall, Chris Powell, William Rowe 31
James Cowan, John Stevens, Margaret Wilkins, Barry Adams 11 def by Kaye Dean, Ron Verlin, Ross Powell, Gregory Ross 17
Meryl Holloway, William Wilkins, Heather Hopkinson, Andrew Bishop 15 def by Sally Goldsmith, Stephen Fitzgibbon, Paul Beechey, Liz Bourke 24
City Oval 60 (16) def Sebastopol 49 (0)
Peter Orr, Janine Roberts, Robert Edwards, Wayne Roberts 19 def Joan Dunn, Judie Matthews, Darren Meade, Ian Hedger 15
David Flintoft, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 19 def Geoff Worsley, Ian Harvey, Sue Cassells, Dave Cassells 16
Sandra Grano, Gary Hamilton, Garry Powell, Ian Robinson 22 def Trisha Cole, Annette Hovey, Mick McDonnell, John Hofstra 18
Victoria 67 (16) def Creswick 47 (0)
Alexe Hamilton, Bryan McGuigan, Noel Verlinden, Helene Stenning 19 def Chris Boyd, Rebecca Cooper, Barry Yates, Alan Annear 17
Dante Prenc, Colin Jones, Donna Leeson, Robert Walsh 23 def Elise Bennett, Bernie O'Malley, Dale Chalmers, Gerry Flapper 20
Ron Saw, Andrea Tudorovic, Kevin Coad, Alan Dennis 25 def Alan Penrice, Judith Caddy, Steve Pope, Beth Huntley 10
Midlands 74 (16) def Buninyong 48 (0)
Judith Winnell, Robert Mason, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 24 def Moon Meulan, Julie Worrall, John Nunn, Keith Chapman 18
Stephen Falconer, Bill Hawken, Gregory Plier, Neil Peoples 24 def Norman Hand, Ian McGregor, Graeme Simpson, Wayne Morgan 19
Christine Hawken, Geoffrey Jenkins, Paul Carlyle, Paul Kennedy 26 def Gordon Donaldson, Allan Donelly, Terry McDonald, Brian Wilcock 11
LADDER: CITY OVAL 207 points, +190 shots; WEBBCONA 180, +138; MIDLANDS 177, +72; BUNINYONG 166, +116; Creswick 156, -48; Learmonth 140, -53; Victoria 120, +2; Central Wendouree 113, -86; Sebastopol 93, -159; BMS 88, -172
Beaufort 63 (16) def Invermay 47 (0)
Buninyong 45 (0) def by City Oval 64 (16)
Daylesford 73 (14) def Linton 47 (2)
Clunes 83 (16) def Mt Xavier 44 (0)
Smeaton 63 (14) def Sebastopol 60 (2)
TOP FOUR: LINTON 224 points, +307; SMEATON 181, +135; INVERMAY 178, +194; CLUNES 178, +152
Victoria 64 (14) def Sebastopol 57 (2)
Central Wendouree 54 (14) def City Oval 42 (2)
Ballarat North 83 (16) def BMS 32 (0)
Midlands 51 (1) def by Daylesford 68 (15)
Smeaton 52 (2) def by Webbcona 62 (14)
TOP FOUR: VICTORIA 203 points, +249 shots; BALLARAT NORTH 197, +272; SMEATON 177, +48; BMS 169, +111
Buninyong 46 (0) def by Learmonth 71 (16)
Ballan 51 (3) def by Ballarat East 53 (13)
Bungaree 53 (2) def by Linton 56 (14)
Creswick 62 (14) def Sebastopol 49 (2)
Midlands 81 (16) def Central Wendouree 34 (0)
Smeaton 63 (15) def Mt Xavier 53 (1)
Victoria 95 (16) def Ballarat 25 (0)
TOP FOUR: BALLARAT EAST 217 points, +261 shots; BALLAN 207, +405; SMEATON 205, +226, LINTON 192, +179
Victoria 24 (0) def by Ballarat North 53 (14)
Clunes 30 (0) def by Invermay 43 (14)
Beaufort 2 49 (2) def by Buninyong 50 (12)
Midlands 23 (0) def by BMS 45 (14)
Webbcona 45 (13) def Beaufort 3 30 (1)
TOP FOUR: BALLARAT NORTH 183 points, +236 shots; BEAUFORT 2 172, +175; INVERYMAY 169, +78; BEAUFORT 3 157, +109
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.