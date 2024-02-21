The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

Why are lung cancer outcomes worse in regional areas?

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated February 21 2024 - 1:51pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health lung cancer expert Dr Wasek Faisal has been awarded a Fellowship from the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh. Picture supplied.
Grampians Health lung cancer expert Dr Wasek Faisal has been awarded a Fellowship from the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh. Picture supplied.

Why regional patients with lung cancer are less likely to survive than those diagnosed with the same cancer in capital cities is a question Dr Wasek Faisal is desperate to solve - not just for his own patients in Ballarat but those worldwide.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.