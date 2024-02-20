Western Bulldogs set to unleash their support across Ballarat

WESTERN Bulldogs will keep training to their spiritual kennel in Footscray in a bid to pack in as much community time as they can in Ballarat.
The Bulldogs' men's playing squad is set to arrive in town after completing a morning training session at Whitten Oval on Wednesday, February 21. They have a practice hit-out scheduled against Hawthorn, back at Whitten Oval as part of a season launch party on Friday.
This means Ballarat must wait another month to see the Bulldogs in action on our turf. The first of two Bulldogs AFL premiership season games on Mars Stadium will be against the now Damien Hardwick-led Gold Coast Suns on March 24.
Season 2024 is the last year of the existing Western Bulldogs partnership with City of Ballarat but Dogs' chief executive Ameet Bains has continued to assure ongoing development for the Bulldogs' community programs in the region, focusing on youth leadership, children's literacy and men's and women's health.
As has become a pre-season tradition, the Bulldogs will launch the Ballarat-exclusive literacy program Bulldogs Read while in town. The program, run via Ballarat Libraries, will boast a record nine schools and more than 160 children sharing book reviews with participating players.
Football coaches from across the region will have a chance to learn from the Dogs in an interactive drills session on City Oval with the help of Greater Western Victoria Rebels.
Bulldogs' football operations general manager Matthew Egan, a former Cat, and backline coach Daniel Pratt, West Coast's former AFLW coach, will lead the free session alongside AFL Goldfields for coaches of junior and senior ranks.
Bulldogs' players will be sharing their skills with packs of junior footballers across the region with more than 250 Auskickers signed up for a super clinic with about a dozen Bulldogs at City Oval on Wednesday.
A further 11 junior clubs will have player visits for training on the same night.
Some AFLW footballers will also join school visits on Thursday to ensure the Bulldogs can reach 36 primary schools and seven secondary schools across the city.
At least three Bulldogs will also make the trip along the Western Freeway for clinics in Ararat.
Ballarat members, supporters and those merely intrigued can also attend a free, live panel discussion with Bulldogs' chief executive Ameet Bains, head coach Luke Beveridge and captain Marcus Bontempelli at The Goods Shed on Wednesday evening.
The trio will be in conversation with Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton.
