'Put it in the bag': Hammer-wielding man faces court over alleged servo hold-up

A 19-year-old Sebastopol man has faced court after handing himself into Ballarat police over an alleged attempted armed robbery.
Orrin Cooper-Donaldson handed himself into the Ballarat police station on Monday, February 19, and on Tuesday faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for a bail application.
Despite concerns from police, Magistrate Guillaume Bailin granted Cooper-Donaldson bail with heavy conditions.
The alleged incident occurred on February 4 at 4am, when the accused allegedly attempted to rob the BP service station on Skipton Street in Redan.
The man went to pay for a drink using coins, and when the attendant opened the till, Cooper-Donaldson allegedly put a satchel bag on the counter and said "put it in the bag, I have a gun on me."
The man lifted his shirt to reveal a hammer.
The court heard an alarm off went indicating another person needed petrol, which then alarmed the accused.
He then removed the bag from the counter and said "I'll be back in 20 minutes".
A silver skull ring was left on the counter, which the attendant handed over to police.
Cooper-Anderson was already on bail from an alleged vehicle theft and property damage incident in December 2023.
The police prosecutor said there was "unacceptable risks" with the accused.
"He has a blatant disregard of the judicial system by offending while on bail," they said.
"He is willing to use weapons to meet his objectives."
Police alleged Cooper-Donaldson was "known to carry a hammer around in the community."
The prosecutor was adamant Cooper-Donaldson would continue to offend.
The defence counsel argued the 19-year-old had handed himself in, but also said Cooper-Donaldson faced intellectual disabilities.
"He has an IQ of 58," the defence counsel told the court.
Magistrate Bailin said his concern should bail not be granted was Cooper-Donaldson would spend more time in custody than he would be given as a possible sentence.
He said he found carrying a hammer was concerning, but he would grant bail with "onerous conditions", including reporting to the Ballarat police station daily as well as reporting to the Magistrates' Court weekly and a 10pm to 5am curfew.
"I'll give you a chance, you're a young person but you need to step up," Magistrate Bailin said.
"Sign in everyday, we'll keep it nice and easy."
Magistrate Bailin told the teenager "the only way to get rid of me is by doing well."
