Twenty high-adrenaline downhill racing action photos

All the thrills of taking a downhill plunge to help the homegrown fight against cancer were on show on February 17.
Ballarat Cycle Classic's gravity enduro jam was back for a second year with participants vying to clock their fastest times on six trails at Black Hill Mountain Bike Park. Each had five hours to race downhill as many times as they liked - as long as they tried each trail once.
Trails were short and fast involving a mix of flow, jump and technical lines on a loamy clay surface.
Gravity enduro jam was part of the Classic's off-road program, featuring the increasingly popular gravel grinds in the Creswick forest from Black Hill.
The Classic also featured the traditional road rides, family rides and a pet-friendly walk on the Sunday.
Every cent from registration supports Ballarat's Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute.
The 2024 Classic raised more than $309,000 for the institute's internationally renowned research.
FECRI is Australia's sole regional-based cancer research program. The institute does not receive any government funding and relies on community support, philanthropy and cyclists.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.