The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Four arrested, weapons and stolen cars seized, after 'violent' break-ins

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated February 21 2024 - 7:00am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The arrests relate to four alleged home invasions spanning central and western Victoria. Picture file
The arrests relate to four alleged home invasions spanning central and western Victoria. Picture file

Four people have been arrested after a string of alleged home burglaries including in Sebastopol.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.