Head-on crash on Midland Highway

A woman has been rushed to hospital after a head-on crash on the Midland Highway just outside Buninyong.
Emergency crews were called to the scene about 8.55am Wednesday.
It appears a ute and an SUV crashed almost head-on at the Scotchmans Lead Road intersection just west of Buninyong.
It's understood a woman was temporarily trapped in one of the vehicles.
Two people were taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed.
Police were on-hand for traffic control on the highway, with Scotchmans Lead Road temporarily blocked.
