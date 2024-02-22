The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Diamond memories of the changing face of nursing in Ballarat

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 22 2024 - 4:30pm
Margaret Nissinen holds a copy of a photograph of the 1964 nursing class that trained at Ballarat Base Hospital as the group celebrate 60 years since they first met. Picture by Lachlan Bence
A lot has changed in the 60 years since this group of women started their nursing careers at Ballarat Base Hospital.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

