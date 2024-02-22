Diamond memories of the changing face of nursing in Ballarat

A lot has changed in the 60 years since this group of women started their nursing careers at Ballarat Base Hospital.
The biggest change: what was once a live-in three year course at Ballarat Base Hospital School of Nursing to become an all-rounder nurse is now a university degree, after which nurses are more likely to specialise in specific areas.
On Wednesday, 13 of the original group who started their study in January 1964 gathered for an anniversary lunch to mark the milestone.
Their class comprised 23 trainee nurses, most around 17 or 18 years old. Seventeen nurses completed their training, 14 survive and 13 enjoyed reliving memories and catching up at the North Star Hotel.
"What made the difference was during our three years of training we had to live together in the nurses' home and that developed this closeness we've got between us," said retired nurse and one of the lunch organisers Sheila Harrison.
All of the women who graduated went on to have long careers in various different nursing roles, with many taking time out to have children but returning to the job.
She went on to work as a midwife in Box Hill, then returned to Ballarat to marry and have children. She worked in Maryborough Hospital when her children were young, completed a sexual health and reproduction course, worked 10 years as a school-based nurse, earned her nursing degree and eventually finished her career in aged care, retiring when she turned 60.
Ms Harrison said the current generation of nurses who trained at university had better scientific knowledge and a broader understanding of some of the background after graduating than she and her classmates of 60 years ago, but had less experience with patients.
Five of the now-retired nurses still live in Ballarat.
"My final placement was in administration in aged care so I was dealing with nursing students when they came to do their practical sessions," Ms Harrison said. "With aged care I could see an advantage of the type of education they were getting but I just felt when we did three years in place at the hospital we came out as confident, capable nurses and we tried our hand at everything.
"We used to be rotated around different areas of nursing and we felt we were good, all around competent nurses whereas the disadvantage with a uni education is they then need another year really in the hospital situation to develop those skills."
Ms Harrison went on to get her nursing degree as well and welcomes the extra emphasis now on hospital placements as part of the university degree.
"We were given quite a lot of responsibility fairly early on as we developed through those three years. We did all our blood taking and everything like that ... now they've got people specially trained just to take blood."
