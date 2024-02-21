See inside Ballarat's iconic Old Curiosity Shop after renovations

A peculiar home in Ballarat East which has excited many imaginations for over a century is back to top shape after long-awaited renovations have come to an end.
The Old Curiosity Shop on Queen Street in Ballarat East was opened to the public in 1895, 40 years after construction began on the property 1855.
Sometimes called Victoria's first tourist attraction, the cottage has garnered much attention over the years, including from Ripley's Believe it or Not author Robert Ripley, who called it "the queerest house in Australia".
Now the old house has had a modern refurbishment, with a seven year long project to restore its supports finally wrapping up.
The house's current owner, Brigitte Chitryk-Goss and her husband came to own the unique property over 20 years ago, after a spur-of-the-moment visit to Ballarat for artistic inspiration.
"I do a bit of mosaicking, but I only use pieces that are old and that I have dug up at different sites," Ms Chitryk-Goss said.
"I had a commission, so I said 'lets go to Ballarat to that wonderful place, and I'll get some ideas'.
"We arrived and it was closed and for sale. I said lets just go and ask how much that costs. That was the Friday and we bought it on the Tuesday."
Since then Ms Chitryk-Goss and her late husband Ian have been live-in custodians for the early Ballarat landmark, however getting the building to become a liveable home was a tall order.
"No water, no sewerage and it was pretty sad because no body had lived in it for many, many years. It took about three-and-a-half years to finally move in," Ms Chitryk-Goss said.
"We had come to the point now where the fence had started to crack and lean out, and I was very concerned it might fall and injure somebody walking past.
"I approached the council about what I should do. Six years later the fence has been repaired."
The Old Curiosity Shop was built by James and Caroline Warwick, after the couple moved to Australia from England.
Mr Warwick was a well-known chimney maker at the time, with some of his handiwork including the Ballarat East Post Office building.
Much of the bric-a-brac which makes up the cottage's mosaics includes recycled materials, such as broken tea pots, inkwells, shells and old porcelain dolls.
Through its history the cottage has passed hands between many owners, with some adding their own additions to the artwork.
To this date, the Warwick's and the Goss' have been the only couples to have lived in the cottage.
"Amazing pieces that have been applied to the house, teapot handles, plates, doll heads, ink wells. It is just fascinating. I have tried to do a little bit of restoration, but I only use what is missing," Ms Chitryk-Goss said.
"It is very difficult to find some of the pieces, the shells especially. I am one of a few owners. There have been what I feel are inappropriate pieces adhered to the house that I wouldn't use.
"It is still in very, very good condition when you consider the age of the property."
The team of tradies worked on the site's fence, rebuilding the brick portion completely and adding footings to the stone portion.
A historically-appropriate picket fence made of heritage willow was also added along the Queen Street side of the building.
The tradesmen had to be extra-careful around the delicate mosaic artwork of the property's fence. As a machine was unable to be brought in a trench had to be hand-dug, deep enough a ladder had to be used to get in and out.
All the while, a mesh covering had to be placed on the temporary fencing panels surrounding the site, as passer-by's would often stop to talk to the tradesmen about the house.
"Telling their stories and their memories, they weren't getting any work done. The memories people have of this place. It is very special," Ms Chitryk-Goss said.
"Here I am very happy after six years of stress and heartache. It is finally completed and it looks really fabulous."
The restoration was completed with help from Heritage Victoria, who partly funded the expensive work required to make the property safe. Ballarat heritage architect consultant Wendy Jacobs was also enlisted to help with the refurbishment.
With the fence now safe for the public, the Old Curiosity Shop will be open for all to see on two Sundays across Victoria's Heritage Festival, on May 19 and 26 from 11am to 3pm.
Ms Chitryk-Goss said she hoped she could help locals and visitors relive some of their childhood memories of visiting the cottage.
"At the times I have opened, a lot of the people that visit say they remember coming here as children. On a Sunday drive they would come to the Old Curiosity Shop," Ms Chitriyk-Goss said.
"Many people have fond memories. I am happy and proud to be the care taker of such a unique property in Australia."
