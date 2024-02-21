The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

Joel Selwood's big life lesson at the hands of North Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
February 21 2024 - 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Geelong AFL captain Joel Selwood arrives at Ballarat Golf Club as special guest for the city's gala sports night. Picture by Melanie Whelan
Former Geelong AFL captain Joel Selwood arrives at Ballarat Golf Club as special guest for the city's gala sports night. Picture by Melanie Whelan

THE AFL's longest-serving captain says he learnt one of his biggest life lessons after a telling bout with North Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.