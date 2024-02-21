Joel Selwood's big life lesson at the hands of North Ballarat

THE AFL's longest-serving captain says he learnt one of his biggest life lessons after a telling bout with North Ballarat.
Joel Selwood's football career could have been over before it really began.
He played injured, got an "absolute bath" from East Ballarat export James Frawley - who went on to play 241 AFL games across Melbourne, Hawthorn where he became a premiership player and St Kilda - gave away seven free kicks in the first half and got dragged.
It was Selwood's last game in the AFL Victoria under-18 competition, on the Queen Elizabeth Oval in Bendigo and under lights against the Rebels.
Earlier that week, Selwood had popped cartilage in his knee and tricked the trainers to make it through selections for Bendigo Pioneers' Friday night clash. This came after an 18-month period with three knee operations - and Selwood was headed for a fourth.
Pioneers' coach Leon Harris suggested Selwood get his body right.
Selwood shared the story as special guest for Ballarat Sportsmen's Club gala dinner, Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year, last week - about one month out from the Rebels' under-18 season kicking off again.
"I was not playing in the under-18 carnival. I was so invested to have a great year and enjoy everything about that last year not being professional - you're really semi-professional - and it all got taken away from me," Selwood said.
"I had to get over that, have the operation...For me it was, 'okay what do I need to do?'
"It was get in the gym, make my quad muscle as strong as I possibly can and protect everything I had. When I wasn't doing weights, I was swimming on the day off.
"As a year 12 student I probably should've been doing bit more school work. I was locked in to get this right. I was confident in what I've done done before to give this my best shot and be as best as I possibly could."
Selwood was drafted to Geelong at pick seven in the 2006 AFL National Draft.
He had long battled injury as a junior but had been touted early as number one pick potential.
"I had a good under-age year. As a 17-year-old I'd played enough good footy to put my name in lights and maybe even before that. They're watching footy from quite a young age," Selwood said.
"...I'd made the reps sides coming through the pathways in footy and was pretty good."
Only, Selwood said his days of coming to Ballarat and playing near the showgrounds "wasn't the easiest days" up against the likes of Shaun Grigg and the Brown twins, Nathan and Mitch.
Grigg had a 214-game AFL career with Carlton then Richmond, where he became a 2017 premiership player; Nathan Brown was a 2010 premiership player with Collingwood. They were among six Rebels drafted that year.
Selwood built a 355-game career with Geelong including four AFL premierships (2007, 2009, 2011, 2022) and was named all-Australian six times. After 11 seasons as Cats' skipper, Selwood holds the league's record for captaincy, 245 games.
His career included 305 "dances" with teammate Tom Hawkins, who Selwood declared the best player he had lined up alongside.
Selwood told The Courier he never got tired of touring with the 2022 AFL Premiership Cup because he appreciates what it means for people. He said the Cats' faithful, including volunteers and those who worked in the Cats Shop at Kardinia Park, had all been part of his journey.
To be part of nights like Ballarat Sportsmen's Club Sportsperson of the Year is important to Selwood, being a country boy from Bendigo.
"You understand it does make a difference," Selwood said. "I remember my days back there [in Bendigo] and these nights are quite big in town."
