'You better have a big knife': court hears of Soldiers Hill home invasion

A 25-year-old woman has plead guilty to a violent home invasion where she welded a tyre iron.
Heard before the County Court in Ballarat on Wednesday, February 21, Ballarat woman Sharalee Norman plead guilty to charges of intentional and without lawful excuse to enter, aggravated burglary and intent to commit assault, before Judge Kellie Blair.
On July 28, 2022, Norman along with a co-offender, went to a Doveton Street home in Soldiers Hill reportedly to confront the victim over issues involving a partner.
The court saw CCTV footage of Norman and her co-offender, with Norman pushing her way into the home.
At 11.30am Norman and the co-offender went to the house and banged on the front door. When no one answered, they smashed a pot plant.
They returned at 2pm the same day banging on the front door again.
Norman was yelling to the victim to "come outside."
The victim opened the door and saw Norman holding a tyre iron and attempted to close the front door.
The CCTV footage showed Norman force her way in as the victim fled. Norman can he heard threatening the victim, saying 'run, run, run'.
From the CCTV footage, the court heard the victim say "I have a knife" and Norman reply "you better have a big f***ing knife, c**t."
The court heard how the victim went upstairs and locked herself in the bathroom.
Banging could be heard from the CCTV footage and yelling from a woman's voice.
The court was told Norman then kicked a bedroom door leaving a hole in it.
Norman and the co-offender then went downstairs where they damaged a television before leaving the house.
The co-offender stole a package on the way out of the property.
A still from CCTV showed Norman entering the house with a tyre iron.
On August 19 2022, she was interviewed over the incident and admitted to going to the house, before being released on bail.
The Crown read out a victim impact statement from April 2023 to the court from a resident of the Doveton Street home who was not present during the invasion.
The victim wrote how fearful she was in her own home since the incident, she didn't like being home and now had a lock on her bedroom door and a baseball bat next to her bed.
The victim said since the incident her mental health was "10 times worse".
She had to replace two televisions, repair the door and replace the items stolen.
The victim also stated she installed more security cameras in her home.
She said in her statement the accused had no right to "inflict trauma" on others because they had experienced trauma.
From the dock, Norman was apparently shaken as the statement was read but also nodding along, Judge Blair noted.
The defence counsel for Norman made submissions for her sentence over "moral culpability" due to a "chaotic childhood" which included emotional abuse and parents who were heavy drug users.
He said since 2022 Norman had made efforts to better her mental health and was "distressed" at how she behaved at the incident 18 months ago.
Norman will be assessed for a community corrections order before sentencing on March 22.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.