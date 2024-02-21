Low-key visit at St Pats from Indigenous football stars

THERE was a lot of footy talk but the lesson that resonated most with Joseph Wesley was "to stick your head out and never give up".
Western Bulldogs AFL players Arthur Jones and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan spent the afternoon at St Patrick's College, exclusively hanging out with the school's Indigenous students.
Wesley, who is in year 10, has been a boader for 22 days. He moved from Darwin, his mobs from the Fitzmaurice region, for his education.
It has been a different learning style for Wesley, who said it had been a "better learning" style in his first term.
But the visit from Jones and Ugle-Hagan on Wednesday afternoon, February 21, had also helped a lot.
"The main thing for me was if you're ever home sick you must go home - don't let it sink in," Wesley said.
Jones, an exciting midfield-forward, is a Minang Vamitji Noongar man. He made the move from Perth to join the Bulldogs after being drafted at pick 43 in 2021.
Wesley had the chance for a chat with Jones before joining the main group for a kick on St Pats' main oval.
His favourite club is still Brisbane - Wesley said he liked how Lachie Neale and Charlie Cameron went about their games.
The Bulldogs' low-key visit was part of the club's two-day AFL Community Camp in Ballarat.
This comes a year after Ugle-Hagan, who hails from Warrnambool and is of Noongar-Gunditjmara-Djab Wurrun descent, performed an on-field protest to racism after copping abuse from spectators.
He told St Pats' students it was important for him to stay active and focus on his football, being among mates, during the controversial storm that followed.
Western Bulldogs players will take part in an Auskick Super Clinic at City Oval and junior football club training sessions across the city on Wednesday evening.
They will be back out sharing their skills with schools across Ballarat on Thursday, February 22.
