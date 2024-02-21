The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL
Sports Affairs

Low-key visit at St Pats from Indigenous football stars

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated February 21 2024 - 4:56pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Patrick's College boarder Joseph Wesley has a chat with Western Bulldog Arthur Jones after a special session with Indigenous students. Picture by Lachlan Bence
St Patrick's College boarder Joseph Wesley has a chat with Western Bulldog Arthur Jones after a special session with Indigenous students. Picture by Lachlan Bence

THERE was a lot of footy talk but the lesson that resonated most with Joseph Wesley was "to stick your head out and never give up".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.