Nine-year-old taken to hospital after alleged high speed crash, court told

A nine-year-old boy and his grandfather were trapped in their car after an allegedly unlicensed driver ran through a Ballarat East intersection, the Ballarat Magistrates' Court was told.
Jarrod Cakebread, 24, faced the Ballarat Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 21 via video link as he was in custody, for a mention.
It's understood he is contesting some of the charges.
The court heard how on December 23, 2023, a BMW sedan with no plates was allegedly being driven by the accused on George Street towards the Queen Street South intersection.
An analysis of skid marks from the crash site found the BMW was allegedly travelling at 100-110kmh in a 50kmh zone.
At around 2.45pm, a witness was in her car at the intersection waiting to make a right hand turn, when the BMW the accused was allegedly driving failed to give way and collided into the other car's back panel.
The BMW continued into the intersection colliding into a Holden ute on the driver's side, and the driver lost control of the ute which spun into a tree.
The driver's nine-year-old grandson was in the passenger seat, and members of the public were able to get him out of the car while the driver was pinned down and needed help from emergency services.
The two were taken to Ballarat Base Hospital, where the nine-year-old was kept overnight, while the driver was treated for fractured ribs.
The BMW came to a stop by hitting the give way sign, and the driver, allegedly Cakebread, fled on foot down George Street.
A witness followed the man to a stormwater pipe and was able to take images of the fleeing man with his phone and called triple zero.
Police launched a search including canine and Air Wing helicopter units.
The accused was spotted later in the evening hiding in a pipe - he had also allegedly been spotted running through several backyards, jumping over fences.
Cakebread was arrested and taken to Ballarat Base Hospital with chest and abdomen injuries and released on December 24.
The court heard how Cakebread was allegedly driving unlicensed and disqualified at the time.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin raised concern at the seriousness of the incident.
"It was more than double the speed limit," he said.
"It was in broad daylight, at a time where other users would have been on the road."
Cakebread's defence lawyer argued the man's low IQ and intellectual disability were a factor in his possible sentence as the 24-year-old wanted to see therapeutic supports for counselling.
Cakebread will face the magistrates' court again on March 13.
