Western Bulldogs inspire young fans in the Ballarat Base Hospital

For 16-year-old Sienna Mercer, a chance to meet her childhood idols on a hospital visit meant "everything" to her.
She met James Harmes and Ed Richards from the Western Bulldogs on a visit to the children's ward at Ballarat Base Hospital on Wednesday, February 21.
Mercer said she has been a Bulldogs fan ever since kindergarten, and said their visit helped support her mental health.
"My goal in life is to be an AFLW player," Mercer said, who has played for the Redan Football club for five years.
"It just feels amazing to meet people that you look up to and who inspire you day-to-day," she said.
Harmes said they were here to try to make children happy to give back to the community. The visit is a part of the club's 2024 AFL Community Camp in Ballarat.
First visiting Bulldogs' home away from home, Harmes said he felt "proud" and "honoured" to support kids who were going through tough times.
Nurse Manager of the hospital's Paediatrics and Adolescents Unit, Luke McEldrew, said the Bulldogs' visit to the 11 kids on the children's ward was "a welcome distraction".
"Any time in hospitals is challenging and filled with lots of boredom. That boredom increases tenfold if it's a prolonged admission," he said.
"It helps pass the time and forget what's going on."
