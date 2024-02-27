Where should Ballarat's next train station go?

As Ballarat's population grows, the city's transport advocates have shared their vision for the next train stations to service the region.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said he would like to see Ballarat's third train station along the Maryborough line north of the freeway.
This section of land has been highlighted at the Northern Growth Zone and planning for the area is underway by the Victorian Planning Authority.
Mr Poulton said this station should come first because the structure plan is underway.
There was previously a push to have a station on the Maryborough line outside of Mars Stadium as part of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
While a station in Lucas would be desirable considering it has been a large growth area of Ballarat, it is not near an active passenger train line.
Mr Poulton said along with more stations in Ballarat, he wanted to see more frequent services, enabling travel from the city's suburbs to Ballarat Central.
He said this would also benefit others in regional towns around Ballarat.
"One of the great advantages of train travel, particularly for teenagers who live in Maryborough, Beaufort, Creswick and Clunes ... is the freedom of movement," he said.
"Allowing them the freedom of movement through public transport absolutely engages them, so they can come to jobs, sports and visit friends.
"With four stations - Wendouree, Central, North and West - you've actually got a metro system where people can access a train and come into the central business district," he said.
Rail Futures Institute president John Hearsch said the next upgrade needed for the Ballarat line to improve the service is extending the Metro train services to Melton.
"They run a more intensive service that tends to get in the way of the Ballarat trains and, if anything, can slow them down," he said.
Gabrielle Williams, the state transport minister, was last in Ballarat on November 9.
At the time she said they are "constantly looking for ways to upgrade and modernise our thinking" when it comes to train upgrades.
The Courier's journalists visited Wendouree station to see how people use the train system after a peak hour commute.
Despite living in Ballarat Central, Isla Clark drives to Wendouree train station because it is "much easier" to get a car park.
She caught the train into Melbourne from Wendouree for university.
At 9.30 am there were still empty car parks.
Reduced V/Line fares and changes to in-person work habits after COVID-19 are changing the way people use the regional train network.
On Wednesday February 21, Glenys Groai rushed to the Wendouree station, pulled out her Myki card and topped it up at the ticket office.
The 84-year-old told The Courier that she would take the train to meet her friend in Ararat.
She said she usually drives in Ballarat and only takes the train when it's a long distance drive.
Living in Delacombe, Mrs Groai said the good parking spot made her choose the Wendouree station.
"In Ballarat, I always find that more difficult to park."
Others were also on their way to Ararat, including Emily Oliver.
Their train to Ararat was expected to arrive in 10 minutes.
"I'm going to surgery ... so I need to get transport for it today," Ms Oliver said.
She lives in Wendouree and said the train station was "very convenient".
Ms Oliver said additional stations could be a good option, especially if she wanted to move out into the country in the future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.