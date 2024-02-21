Firefighters busy as extreme fire conditions arrive again

Firefighters have spent the morning tackling a truck fire that resulted in a grass fire at Lake Goldsmith.
They were called to Skipton Road near Dooleys Road about 3am and found a b-double truck fully involved in flames, which spread into grassland.
Thirteen CFA units were dispatched along with police while the blaze was deemed under control about 6.30am.
An excavator was also called in to help clear the scene.
Meanwhile, residents in Sebastopol are advised there is no threat from a tree fire on Edwards Street.
Firefighters were called to the scene about 6.22am and was under control about 10 minutes later.
"Smoke may be visible from nearby roads and communities, as wind moves it in a southerly direction," a Community Information Message on the VicEmergency website said.
"There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required."
Crews were also called to several car fires across the city in the early hours, including one on Cargo Way in Wendouree about 3.45am.
It comes on the morning of another day of extreme fire conditions across Victoria, including Ballarat.
A Total Fire Ban has been declared, as the city heads for a top of 37 degrees.
