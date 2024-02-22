The Courier
'No known purpose': Who builds these mysterious chimneys in the bush

By Roger Thomas
February 23 2024 - 10:30am
This tower made of small clay pellets has been built by a female mason wasp.
The small tower or "chimney" in the photo is made up of 1mm pellets of rounded mud. There were a few such towers on a bush track at Sulky. The height of the tallest was 35 millimetres.

