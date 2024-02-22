The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

Vape crisis: teens will listen to parents, study shows

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
February 23 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VicHealth chief executive officer Sandro Demaio is encouraging parents to unlock theor 'superpower' and have an informed talk with their children and teenagers about vaping. Picture VicHealth
VicHealth chief executive officer Sandro Demaio is encouraging parents to unlock theor 'superpower' and have an informed talk with their children and teenagers about vaping. Picture VicHealth

PARENTAL "superpower" can be a powerful force in helping to curb the vape crisis sweeping the nation a new deep-dive into teen behaviour shows.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.