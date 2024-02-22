Vape crisis: teens will listen to parents, study shows

PARENTAL "superpower" can be a powerful force in helping to curb the vape crisis sweeping the nation a new deep-dive into teen behaviour shows.
What a parent thinks about vaping has been shown to be a key influence on teenagers and young people, a collaborative study from VicHealth and The Behavious Change Collaborative shows.
Results come in the week VicHealth brought its confronting vape cloud installation to Ballarat aiming to spark discussions, particularly on vape liquid's toxic ingredients commonly found in products such as rat poison, nail polish remover and bleach.
Reports are children as young as eight, with their parents, have been seeking help to quit the highly addictive habit.
VicHealth chief executive Sandro Demaio said it might seem surprising, but the Australian-first study on motivational behaviours in the issue showed young people were "genuinely interested" in talking to their parents about vaping.
"I've been in four regional communities in the past month and vaping is the biggest concern impacting schooling. It's important for parents to know it's not completely out of their control," Dr Demaio said.
"We still need the government to do what they're doing [in reforms] and we still need to do the campaigns we're running.
"What I would say to parents is, 'you've got a superpower here to shape behaviour'."
Where to start such conversations could still be "really tough" for parents, Dr Demaio said.
Insights from the study found:
The other major hurdle for parents and schools in tackling the vape crisis has been in social media influences, bright colours, flavour trends and packaging with lures such as unicorns.
There is also the convenience with vaping products able to be easily concealed in school pencil cases or pockets.
Dr Demaio said these latest findings on parental influence should be empowering.
"Young people, when we spoke to them, are worried about the consequences and they know vapes are not healthy but they are bombarded with advertising and social media pushing them - it's hard to avoid, and addictive," Dr Demaio said.
"Young people are looking for support...My advice to parents is to unlock that inner superpower, you do have an influence on your kids.
"This is not easy and no child is exactly the same but there are some similarities in the messaging.
"Parents can make a difference and be part of the solution."
VicHealth is urging parents to become informed about vaping.
The vape cloud has been in Headspace Ballarat's foyer and next week will appear at Federation University's O-Week activities, Australian Catholic University and Stockland Wendouree.
