Chance for feature double on turf and water for Ballarat couple

Ballarat husband and wife Henry Dwyer and Bec Gribble take a shot at an unusual sporting double at the weekend.
Dwyer saddles up his star sprinting mare Asfoora for what he hopes is her first group 1 win in the $750,000 Oakleigh Plate at Caulfield on Saturday, while as St Patrick's College rowing co-ordinator Gribble is hoping to see victory in the blue ribbon boys' Ballarat Head of the Lake on Lake Wendouree on Sunday.
Success in either would be a special moment for the couple, but the double would be extraordinary.
Asfoora is second-up after finishing second in the Rubition on the same circuit on February 10 - her first start since the spring.
Dwyer is happy with the way five-year-old has progressed since that outing.
He has rounded out her preparation for the Oakleigh Plate with two strong gallops over the past week.
He said she had been a little underdone first-up, but had tightened up.
"She's ready. It's all guns blazing."
Asfoora has been knocking on the door for a group 1 success.
A multiple group 2 and 3 winner in her eight victories from 16 starts, she has twice been group 1 placed - third in last year's Oakleigh Plate and second in the Moir Stakes at Moonee Valley in the spring.
She also has a great record on the track, with four wins a second and third from six visits.
Asfoora's performance will have a major say in plans connections have to accept an invitation to Royal Ascot mid-year.
