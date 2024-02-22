Historic Ballarat building on the market for first time in decades

An historic 1850s factory on Victoria Street in Ballarat East has been put up for sale for the first time since 2003.
The distinctive two storey brick building was established in 1854 as James Long Biscuit and Confectionery and later became the Sunshine Biscuit Factory.
PRD Ballarat senior residential sales consultant Peter Martin said the unique historical value of the building meant he was anticipating a busy first inspection on Saturday February 24, 2024.
"I expect a lot of people will come just out of curiosity, because there's a bit of interest in the heritage of the building," he said.
"But we have had some good enquiries from people looking to move into it as a residence as well.
"It's going to be a unique type of buyer for a unique property like that, and certainly I think it presents better in person than what it does in photos."
Mr Martin described the condition of the 170-year-old building as "unbelievable", and said the solid blue stone foundation and double brick construction meant the property was structurally very sound.
But according to Mr Martin, the building's solid foundations are just one of its many benefits.
"I think one of the great features of it is just the height of the building, so from that master bedroom you just get the best view over Victoria Street, it's really appealing in that regard," he said.
Another advantage of the former factory, Mr Martin said, was that it's zoned as mixed use, meaning the eventual buyers can use it for either residential or business purposes.
According to floorplans on the real estate listing, the building's ground floor features an open kitchen living area, study and laundry, while the first floor is made up of three bedrooms, a bathroom and separate toilet.
Mr Martin said renovations to convert the former factory into a home were made prior to the current owners purchasing it, but further works were conducted about three years ago to update floors, benchtops and paintwork.
He said it means buyers will be purchasing a home where there's no work to be done before moving in.
The home has been listed at $749,000, and Mr Martin said it was the kind of property that may appeal to people looking to move regionally.
"We're still getting people who are retirees from Melbourne and moving to Ballarat for that bit of country change," he said.
"Something like that, with a bit of heritage in a terrific spot with secure parking. I think for an older couple coming from Melbourne that want something a little bit different in a great spot it's perfect."
