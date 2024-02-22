The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Sports Affairs

Western Bulldogs visit has young 'tales' wagging for exclusive event

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated February 22 2024 - 5:36pm, first published 5:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Napoleons grade two pupil Summer outmarks Western Bulldog Laitham Vandermeer at her school on Thursday, February 22. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Napoleons grade two pupil Summer outmarks Western Bulldog Laitham Vandermeer at her school on Thursday, February 22. Picture by Lachlan Bence

WESTERN Bulldogs star Adam Treloar enjoys a good book and says it is an important skill to share a good tale with others.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.