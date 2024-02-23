Man arrested west of Ballarat after allegedly filming burnouts in church car park

A serial offender has been arrested in Beaufort after allegedly using a stolen car to perform burnouts in a church parking lot.
David Mitchell, 24, applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after being charged with multiple counts of motor vehilce theft and committing offences while serving a community corrections order.
According to a police informant, in the early hours of February 21, 2024, Mitchell, along with a co-accused, allegedly stole two vehicles in an aggravated burglary from a property in Horsham.
The pair then allegedly drove the two cars to a house in Beaufort.
While on the way, they stopped at a church in St Arnaud, where the co-accused allegedly filmed Mitchell doing "circle work" in a church car park.
Later on February 21, police attended the Beaufort property, where the allegedly stolen cars were parked outside.
Upon the officers' arrival, Mitchell allegedly tried to run from them before being arrested in Beaufort's main street.
While trying to flee from police, Mitchell was allegedly seen throwing an object into a nearby bin.
A subsequent search of the bin located keys to one of the stolen cars.
The police informant said there was a lot of evidence to connect Mitchell to the alleged car theft, which included CCTV footage from Beaufort Library and videos and images taken on the co-accused's phone.
They also said Mitchell had an extensive criminal history, and was serving a community corrections order [CCO] at the time of the offence, which he had received in the Victorian County Court for participating in a home invasion.
In addition to the Beaufort incident, Mitchell is also facing charges in relation to an Albury car theft in October 2023.
There's certainly work by the prosecution to do, [the evidence is] dynamic and evolving but I definitely wouldn't say it's weak.- Magistrate Mark Stratmann
Defence lawyer Gorjan Nikolovski said his client should be granted bail as a lot of the police evidence was circumstantial and solely based on the clothing Mitchell was wearing.
Because of this, Mr Nikolovski said his client could face an extended period of time in custody while waiting for the matter to be resolved.
He also said Mitchell would have stable housing in Melbourne with an ex-partner and their two children.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann rejected Mitchell's application for bail as the danger to the public and the risk of the 24-year-old reoffending couldn't be mitigated.
He said while the strength of the evidence against Mitchell had been contested, this didn't mean it was invalid.
"There's certainly work by the prosecution to do, [the evidence is] dynamic and evolving but I definitely wouldn't say it's weak," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.