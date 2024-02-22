Police to lead 'targeted' search for missing woman Samantha Murphy

Samantha Murphy was last seen on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Pictures supplied

Detectives investigating the suspicious disappearance of Ballarat East woman Samantha Murphy will lead "a targeted search" of the Mount Clear area on Friday, following a lead that has come from mobile phone data.

Ms Murphy, 51, was last seen leaving her property on Eureka Street to go for a run, about 7am on Sunday, February 4, 2024, but failed to return home.

"This extensive search will involve a significant number of detectives from across Crime Command and other specialist commands, as well as local police," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

"They will focus on an area highlighted by intelligence derived from phone data.

"Extensive searches have been conducted throughout the Canadian Forest area since Samantha's disappearance almost three weeks ago, however no trace of her has been located at this time."



Samantha was known to regularly run through the Canadian Forest area.

"The Missing Persons Squad has primacy of the investigation and that team has been further expanded with experienced detectives from a number of units across Crime Command and other specialist areas," the spokesperson said.



Investigators are reviewing about 12,000 hours of CCTV footage and following up over 500 separate pieces of information.



The Courier reporter Nieve Walton provides an update on the search efforts of Samantha Murphy, three weeks on from her suspicious disappearance.

Residents in Ballarat East and Mount Helen are again being asked to check CCTV for any possible sightings over the past three weeks, particularly around the Canadian Forest.



People travelling through the area, particularly between 7am and 7pm on Sunday 4 February, who may have dash-cam footage are also urged to also check.

"We are keeping an open mind, but believe the most likely scenario is that her disappearance involves one or more parties," Crime Command Detective Acting Superintendent Mark Hatt said.

"Given the extensive and detailed search that has already been undertaken, and the fact no sign of Samantha or her personal belongings has been located, we have ruled out any type of medical incident.



"There is also nothing to indicate that Samantha left the area of her own accord.

"... It's important that people continue to avoid unnecessary and unhelpful speculation because we don't want that to detract from the genuine investigation or potentially prevent anyone coming forward with information because they have a misconception about what has happened to Samantha.

"Police remain open to any and all possibilities, so if you know something or have seen something, then we want to hear from you."

It comes as Ms Murphy's husband, Mick Murphy, has spoken out, thanking the public for their support.

In comments shared with The Courier, Mick Murphy said his family all missed her.

"I'm just blown away with the public support to keep on looking for Sam," he said.

"The amount of hours that people have given to the search is unbelievable."

Samantha's husband and oldest daughter thanked the community for their support in the search for the missing mother.

Community members have also organised a search effort for Saturday February 24.

The group is meeting at the Eureka Stockade Memorial Garden at 10am and will be joined by bushcraft teacher Jack Cassar.

Samantha is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black half-length leggings and a maroon/brown coloured singlet.

Anyone who sights Samantha is urged to contact triple zero (000) immediately.