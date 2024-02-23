The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Graphic Content

Former Ballarat High School to spend years behind bars for assault

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
February 23 2024 - 5:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damien Woods will spend two years in jail for a serious of sexual abuse charges from 2022. Picture file
Damien Woods will spend two years in jail for a serious of sexual abuse charges from 2022. Picture file

A former Ballarat High School teacher was given a lengthy prison sentence having plead guilty to sexual assault.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.