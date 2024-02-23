The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Bowls preview: City Oval hoping for finals, but odds stacked against it

DB
By David Brehaut
February 24 2024 - 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bowls preview: City Oval hoping for finals, but odds stacked against it
Bowls preview: City Oval hoping for finals, but odds stacked against it

The 2023-24 Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Saturday division one pennant season has come down to this for City Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.