Bowls preview: City Oval hoping for finals, but odds stacked against it

The 2023-24 Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Saturday division one pennant season has come down to this for City Oval.
To force their way into the top four and play finals, the Hawks must defeat second-placed Sebastopol.
That is not all though.
City Oval also has to rely on Learmonth downing fourth-placed Victoria.
Getting one of these results up is a long shot.
The odds are stacked against both happening.
All City Oval can really do is focus on what is in its control and that is producing something out of the box against Sebastopol.
The Kookaburras are on a hot streak, not dropping a match since round seven.
What gives City Oval hope is that Sebastopol has had some close escapes of late - including a three-shot win over Mt Xavier last round - so ending the winning run is not completely out of the question.
Victoria will feel confident it can get the job against Learmonth, which has struggled all season against the leading lights, and progress to the semi-finals.
Top team BMS will play out the season against 10th-placed Ballarat, which has had a real battle on its hands.
Ballarat is winless and unfortunately found itself out-classed week-in, week-out. This is going to be a tough way to finish the season.
Webbcona (third) will be keen to warm up for the finals by taking the points against Mt Xavier.
The result will have no impact on ladder positions, but there is nothing like going into finals on a winning note.
Creswick and Linton should have a tight contest.
Each has had its moments during the season, but ultimately come up well short of finals.
Victoria v Learmonth
Ballarat v BMS
Webbcona v Mt Xavier
Creswick v Linton
Sebastopol v City Oval
BMS 240 points
SEBASTOPOL 218
WEBBCONA 196
VICTORIA 183
City Oval 174
Linton 159
Learmonth 121
Creswick 118
Mt Xavier 98
Ballarat 23
Semi-finals will be played on Saturday, March 2, and preliminary final on Sunday, March 3.
BMS
DIVISION 1 (at Ballarat, cars 12.30pm): G Allan, A McLean, L Trounce, M Storey (s); J Bedggood, R Jones, D Millar, D Berry (s); K Urch, C Hurdsfield, M Jose, P Clamp (s); D Andrews, T Preston, R Dickinson, R Bedggood (s)
DIVISION 3 (home): B Hickman, K Pearcey, G Vagg, K McLean (s); J Ryan, N Morris, C Meade, M Hampson (s); M Tait, J Holton-Storey, D Lindsay, S McLean (s); J Rowland, D Vagg, A Bedggood, G Inglis (s)
DIVISION 4 (Away v Learmonth, cars 12 15): S Lindsay, P Squire, C Bryce, P Kennedy (s); R Daniels, M Hughes, L Vanstan, A Kuypers (s); D Missen, D Hampson, L Bryce, T Dower (s); B Ryan, R Hickman, D Adams, P Harris (s)
DIVISION 6 (at Smeaton, cars 12.15pm): A Braybrook, N Ellard, L Johannsen, A Venville (s); B Harris, A Marini, M Walsh, S Manley (s); I Annear, B Hughes, R James, C Duffy (s); P Walker, K Alsop, R Walker, H Johannsen (s)
DIVISION 7 (home): G Boak, A Daniels, L Clarke, M Walker (s); P Ciaston, R Otto, L Wilson, J Walker (s); K Irving, Z Merritt, P Widgery, D Ross (s); (s) A Jose, J Meade, J Lindsay, H Harris (s)
BEAUFORT
Division 3 (at Bungaree): M Anstis, A Cuthbertson, W Wereszczuk S Wereszczuk (s); J Trengove, S Franc , D Stanaway, S Topp (s); A Haynes, L Pongho, F Gilders, R Quinton (s); C Milenkovic, I Price, K Topp, B Hayes (s)
Division 6 (home): J Cameron, D Carnes, G Anthony, T Missen (s); J carson, A Topp, G carson, M McGuire (s); L Ryan, T Barker, T Ryan, L Harris (s); G Finch, K Emmett, P Milenkovic, B Godfrey (s)
Division 9 (home): J Crockett, D Ryan, M Morris, J Godfrey (s); C Franc, L Milenkovic, E Morris, S Quixley (s)
BUNGAREE
Division 3 (home): M Phyland, D Ballard, J Maher, C Thornton (s); P Stapleton, J Wade, D Haintz, P Spratling (s); C Hanrahan, E McDonald, C Ward, T Maher (s); G Jeffrey, T Ballard, G Checkley, T Trigg (s)
Division 5 (at Midlands): Jo Frawley, M Frawley, N Kennedy, D Browning, (s); F Toohey, D Irvin, D Blomeley, I Vogele (s); A McCulloch, J Steenhuis, J Moran, M Spratling (s); D Venville, Ja Frawley, D Tonkin, G Diamond Keith (s)
Division 8 (home): D Thornton, R Hale, P Thornton, C Jones (s); F Hanrahan, G Ballard, D Lee, L Butler (s); Bet Wade, Ber Wade, P Britt, R Hermann (s)
BUNINYONG
Division 2 (home): M Peace, K Lee, G Nicholson, P Aldred (s); T Jordan, J Worrall, D Casey, B Wilcock (s); G Donaldson, I McGregor, G Simpson, W Morgan (s); J Douglass, j Nunn, N Hand, K Chapman (s)
Division 3 (at BMS): M Sultana, J Worth, Y Clark, S Chapman (s); M Weil, B Bridges, l Smolski, A Donelly (s); L Donelly, K Sergeant, J Beames, S Dargaville (s); R Hepburn, J Jones, C Kruger, N Talbot (s)
Division 5 (home): N Smith, L Treweek, Jack Forsyth, M Smolski (s); B Mebbrey, H Hovey, S Simmons, T Gallagher (s); S Josephs, S Crouch, F Crouch, S Smith (s); F Sultana, T Lempriere, J Podolinsky, V Fay (s)
CENTRAL WENDOUREE
Division 3 (at Ballarat): M Holloway M Wilkins, I Forbes, L Vincent (s); T Milardovic, D Hill, T Gutteridge, C, Johnson (s); D Scott, J Stevens, J Meek, J Quick (s); J Kaufman, T Weatherley, I Long, B Adams (s)
Division 4 (home): J Cowan, B Mahony, J Vincent, B Wilkins (s) P, Woolley, S Peters, K Cowan, R, Dunstan (s); S Middleton, J keating, L Liston, M O Meara (s)
Division 5 (home): A Valpied, H Kuiper, B Burke, T Burke (s); L Verberne, M Murray, Gr Keating, B, Shillito (s), D Macgregor, B Kiley, R, Strownix, G Cornell (s); S Meek, J Warland, B Quick, B Eldridge (s)
CITY OVAL
Division 1 (home): P Cameron, L Sims, I Robinson, B Morris (s); J Clark, E Kierce, L Mckenzie, C Smith (s); W Roberts, R Edwards, G Hamilton, G Mann (s); K Magrath, J Winton, T Spurgo, H Fumberger (s)
Division 2 (home): P Orr, L Kelson, G O'Neil, D Flintoft (s); J Clack, T Grano, R Coxall, J Peddlesden (s); N Sutherland, S Grano, S McCracken, J Roberts (s); K Nunn, A Madeley, G Powell, A Mann (s)
Division 5 (at Daylesford): Coxall, J Pring, K Mckenzie, C Bolte (s); R Bice, M Nikolic, P Dillon, P Oxlade (s); A Hawkes, W McLean, D Murphy, R Vance (s); C Magrath, A Uthenwoldt, B Hender, J Paton (s)
Division 6 (home): A Poulton, R Rhodes, J Fitzpatrick, I Edwards (s); A Wilson, L Rhodes, R Kinna, M Sargent (s); B Paton, D Bartsch, D O'sullivan, P Muller (s); C Hawkes, D Luke, J Vance, E Harman (s)
Division 8 (home):: D Sheehan, J Mckenzie, J Alexander, J Tansley (s); M Oonk, M Lynch, P Oxlade, R Oonk (s); R Powell, J Arnold, B Clebney, C Phillips (s)
CLUNES
Division 2 (at Buninyong, cars noon): J Cameron, E Spong, J Baird, D Templeton (s); H Smith, V Jackson, L Tucker, G Annear (s); A Baird, J Dellavedova, S Baulch, P Lythgo (s); D Annear, J Lythgo, J Young, A Carnegie (s)
Division 6 (at Sebastopol, cars noon): M Smith, S Boland, Ke Prebble, J Polson (s); A Shields, L Pritchard, R Martin, L Judd (s); A Croft, K Gibson, D Spong, P Croft (s); Kr Prebble, P Rodda, F Kitchingman, P Brough (s)
CRESWICK
Division 1 (home): T Booth, D Chalmers, G Antonio, A Annear (s); G Peel, J Matusik, R Ohlson, T Hedger (s); R Booth, P Fontana, D Cooper, S Hepworth (s); E Bennett, R Cooper, S Pope, G Flapper (s)
Division 4 (at Central Wendouree): R Gregg, P Zelley, R Lethlean, J Purcell (s); B Andrews, R Rhook, E Huntley, R McCutcheon (s); C Boyd, R Prictor, R Irwin, B Yates (s); E Robinson, C Burt, A Penrice, B O'Malley (s)
DAYLESFORD
Division 3 (at Sebastopol, cars 11:45am) A Bremner, R Marshall, L Hedwards, P Torpey (s); L Hetherington, R Irving, B Watson, K Gibson (s); F Vanderhoeven, M A Tate, S Stupavski, W Silbereisen (s); G Coffey, L Wigmore, B Hetherington, R Poxon (s)
Division 5 (home): v City Oval) G Hamilton, E Young, P Wigmore, J Grant (s); R Barron, R Bailey, A Chatfield, T Dawson (s); T Goodwin, M Coffey, B Yanner, D Field (s); W Goodwin, C Collins, K Marshall, L Healey (s)
Division 9 (at Beaufort, cars 11am): S Spicer, H Bell, J Hendy, J Anglin (s); S Gordon, J Field, D Grant, M Tate (s)
INVERMAY
Division 3 (at Ballan; cars noon): J Nolan, B Gull, M Lenkic, D Carlyle (s); J Blower, B Boyd, R McDonald, S Riley (s); W Drever, Y McDonald, J Gigliotti, W Ward (s); T Jones, P Killeen, J Moroney, L Vincent (s).
Division 7 (at BMS): H Brennan, N Haynes, F Grady, A Peacock (s); N Day, K Keen, Gwen Molloy, R Jones (s); L Romeril, J Johnson, R Nunn, Gus Molloy (s); T Morrish, G Fraser, T Picone (s)
LEARMONTH
Division 1 (at Victoria): T Griffin, S Fitzgibbon, G Ross, L Davey (s); C Powell, G Moy, M Powell, M Casey manager, (s); D Anderson, B Rowe, C Findlay, R Powell (s); T McCarthy, D Ryan, A Ryan, D Kelly, (s)
Division 4 (home): R Verlin, J Mullane, A McCormack, L Bourke (s); K Dean, S Marshall, D Griffin, P Beechey (s); A Edwards, G Findlay, G Stowe, E Greenwood (s); P Davies, A Powell, R Peskett, AL Powell (s)
Division 6 (at City Oval): I Pym, P McCarthy, B Dunn, B Ryan (s); S Redpath, P Hunter, N Haydon manager, N Curtis (s); B Robinson, G Meade, B Treweek, N Bourke (s) manager; R Davies, S Stowe, R Cassells, K Stowe (s)
Division 9 (at Ballarat East): J Powell, B Walters, I Martin, T Ferguson (s); H Powell, J Ford, W Hucker, M Bowater (s)
LINTON
Division 1 (at Creswick): S Walters, S Ellis, N Pearce, A Wood (s); S Williams, M Drinkwater, D Pridham, C Williams (s); M Worthy, R Broughton, J Fraser, B Williams (s); E Grigg, K Hocking, B Vandenburg, C Grenfell (s)
Division 4 (home): A Patton, M Phillips, P Sloper, P Blake (s); A Graham, R McDonald, R Wilson, C Fletcher (s); D Hucker, T Breen, K Hall, N McCulloch (s); L White, R Lindsay, J Hetherington, P Shillington (s)
Division 8 (home): L Symes, I Robertson, B Howlett, D Symes (s); B Drinkwater, S Sheppard, A Harasimowicz, G Como (s); A Martin, G Wilson, J Weeden, K Offer (s)
MIDLANDS
Division 2 (home): M North, P Considine, L Yates, R Lock (s); D Brown, D Salmi, D Speechley, G Plier (s); C Hawken, L Lock, M Kosloff, P Kennedy (s); D Nichols, S Falconer, B Wilson, J Croft (s);
Division 4 (home): D Denham, J Giblett, G Jenkins, P Caryle (s); R Mason, D Sparkman, W Slocombe, N Peoples (s); R Hutchinson, D Traynor, G Barnett, E Harwood (s); R Bissett, M Tempelton, J Gale, B Hawken (s);
Division 5 (home): A Hibberd, J Ross, G Yates, G Smith (s); B Trezise, P Robinson, A Duggan, J Graham (s); N Newey, I Duggan, E Kosloff, S Croft (s); P Ryan, L Denning, G Nagle, J Beaston (s);
Division 7 (at Victoria, cars 12.15pm): W Nichols, N Hunt, R Bainbridge, M Doyle (s); J Brudenall, K McGrath, R Higgins (s); K Sedgley, R Smith, B Kennedy, R Slee (s); B Gallagher, K Hunt, W Jenkins, A McKenna (s)
SEBASTOPOL
Division 1 (at City Oval): A Beacham, B Johnson, T Beacham, S Roberts (s); K Lynch, A Jones, J Garvin, W Matthews (s) B Carter, G Green, I Warner, R Baker (s); F Reus, D Ellis, D Cassells, P Lovell (s)
Division 3 (home): I Harvey, D Meade, N Sutherland, I Hedger (s); St Cassells, D Wren, N Lloyd-Jones, T Bond (s) G Worsley, T Walsh, M Murrell, M McDonnell (s); H Sculley, Su Cassells, W Bedggood, J Hofstra (s)
Division 4 (home): J Dunn, S Neish, K Andrews, B Anderson (s); A Hovey, H Tabb, S Turner, P Shaw (s); B Jenkins, B Searle, C Van Putten, J Symons (s); G Dailly, P McGregor, B Cassells, J Hayes (s)
Division 5 (at Buninyong, cars 12.15pm): R McQuinn, R Worladge, I Clyne, N Thornhill (s); T Cole, D Levy, D Parkinson, D Mitchell (s) J Matthews, J Brown, T Sullivan, D Pratt (s) S McQuinn, N Punshon, B Levy, N Brown (s)
Division 6 (home): B Evans, R Jones, J Sculley, S Martin (s); D Jones, M Russell, B Faulkhead, B Flynn (s); E Ellis, K Parnell, T Robbie, G Wood (s); P Serno, W Bourke-Finn, B Browning, B Forrest (s)
Division 7 (at Ballarat East, cars 12.15pm): B Donovan, H Reynolds, J Harvey, R Anning (s); P Gilbert, J Tuender, R McGloin, D Edwards (s) M Cassells, L Meade, R Pelchen, T Meade (s); B Lawrence, D Pelchen, J McQuinn, B Fraser (s)
Division 8 (at City Oval, cars 12.15pm): G Britt, M Meadows, M Medwell, B Loader (s); D Tobin, R Page, R Foale, S Bryce (s) C Medwell, C Palmer, G Meadows, E Pitts (s)
SMEATON
Division 2 (at Ballarat North): Greg May, Russ Leishman, A McKee, J Taylor (s); D Davidson, P Sewell, C McKee, G Pickering (s); K Clohesy, R Mizzeni, R Briggs, D Toose (s); R McCrum, J Toose, G Toose, G Perry (s)
Division 4 (at Sebastopol): J McColl, P Kersley, M Haines, H Mizzeni (s); J Gervasoni, W Janetski, Geoff May, R Seamons (s); C Robinson, H Jenkin, L Robinson, L Toose (s); G Jenkin, R Armstrong, N Bomphrey, Ron Leishman (s)
Division 6 (home): v BMS): R Turley, D Dwyer, J McNaught, R Cawthan (s); J Slater, K May, W May, S Slater (s); M McCrum, P Howell, D Sanford, R Dimond (s); J Tranter, Russ Bradshaw, Robyn Bradshaw, W Pickering (s)
VICTORIA
Division 1 (home): Do Leeson, M Curtis, S Haynes, St Britt (s); K Silbereisen, Da Leeson, T Wood, C Ford (s); P Tudorovic, M Cunningham, N Verlinden, B Clark (s); K Haintz, K Coad, W Lynch, B Coad (s)
Division 2 (at City Oval, cars 12.30pm): C Jones, B McGuigan, F McGuigan, V Hunt (s); M Philipson, R Chapman, S Bottrell, Ro Walsh (s); J Lennecke, N Cook, Mi Oswin, Ma Oswin (s); R Saw, J Norman, A Dennis, H Stenning (s)
Division 4 (at Midlands, cars 12.30pm): Br Harrison, B Dodd, H McDougall, B Nunn (s); I Willowhite, D Prenc, P McDougall, S O'Loughlin (s); M Helmich, M Capuano, G Henderson, B Davis (s); P Cocks, P Elshaug, D Quinlan, P Norman (s)
Division 5 (home): E King, L Luxford, P Powell, J Berriman (s); G Wilson, M Walsh, C Carmody, D Britt (s); G Pyke, M Tudorovic, P Britt, N Capuano (s); S Parker, D Ford, D Williams, A David (s)
Division 7 (home): R Capuano, B Bellingham, B Macklin, A Reus (s); R McDougall, Ra Walsh, P McDonald, R Whitcher (s); J Ferris, G Buchanan, D Dawson, G Ryan (s); C Bellingham, R Bear, J MacDonald, L Slater (s)
Division 8 (at Linton, cars noon): C Morris, J Hunt, L Morris, B Huebner (s); A Lowe, G Patterson, B Fernandes, A Chapman (s); T Slater, M Collinson, K Slater, L Walsh (s)
WEBBCONA
Division 1 (home): S BrayBrook, C Young, N Mahoney, G Johnson (s); C Steenhuis , B Horwood , A Ingram, T Lange (s); R Brown, H Worsley, Z Stewart, Ben Mcarthur (s); B Collins, W Pattie, Leah Mcarthur, T Stewart (s);
Division 2 (away): J Mcarthur , J Holdsworth , D Foley C Wells (s); Murray Alpen, S Bromilow, J Hopper, G VanKessel (s); J Wells, D Blackburn , R Barton, T Clarke (s); K Frost, S Cook, D Gorin, Geoff Gullock
Division 4 (at Linton, cars 12.15pm): A Gull, L O'Keane, L Stewart, B Rodger (s); A Marshall, D Luscombe, J Paul, T Hendy (s); R Kinna, K Taylo, C Darken, T Boag (s); W Schreenan, H Williams, B Birch, S Edmends (s);
Division 6 (home): K Panosh, S Horne, J Panosh, D Muller (s); I Efferet, P Kelly, Christine Squire, R Creelman (s); H Sand, R Harris, D Twomey, R McCallum (s); R Collins, T Vanderploeg, P Mackay, P Collins (s)
Division 8 (at Bungaree, cars 12.15pm): D Harris, C Luscombe, G Mann, Ken Mackay (s); J Mackay, B Kerr, Marg Alpen, W Mitchell (s); C Sherry, S Corneille, I Kelly, L Wadeson (s)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.