McEvoys, Freedman chase rich pickings on Blue Diamond Day

Group 1 winner Attrition makes his return to the races at Caulfield on Saturday.
The four-year-old goes straight into weight-for-age company in the group 1 $750,000 Futurity Stakes, 1400m.
Not for the first time he clashes with champion Mr Brightside.
Attrition has not raced since winning the Toorak Handicap in mid-October - a success which gave Ballarat trainer Mitch Freedman his first group 1 victory.
He has a good first-up record though, winning once and having a third to launch three campaigns in his 10-start career.
Freedman also has rising star Vagrant running in the group 1 $200,000 Mannerism Stakes, 1400m.
Vagrant has been a big improver this preparation
She has won three on end, including the group 3 Bellmaine at Caulfield at her last start to give her career some real momentum and lock her in as a valuable broodmare of the future.
ON what has the potential to be a massive day for Ballarat stables, Tony and Calvin McEvoy also have a hand in the group 1 $2m Blue Diamond Stakes, 1200m.
They saddle up New Zealand-bred Rue De Royale and Dublin Down in the 2yo classic.
Although still a maiden after three starts, Rue De Royale has impressive Sydney form.
He ran second in the $1m Golden Gift at Rosehill in November and second again in the $2m Millenium at Randwick earlier this month.
The McEvoys have a high opinion of the colt, which is certainly overdue for a win.
Dublin Down's form is a little more modest, with a last-start win in the Maribyrnong Plate at Flemington in Melbourne Cup Week.
Unbeaten colt Coleman, to be ridden by Ben Melham, is a firm favourite.
The Blue Diamond has opened up behind with the scratching of the well-fancied Bodyguard, which failed a pre-race veterinary examination by Racing Victoria.
Ciaron Maher also has a starter with Spywire from his Cranbourne stable.
Maher also has Nugget back on the track in the Futurity.
He spent most of his latest campaign racing in Sydney, with a third in the group 1 Doncaster among his best runs.
BALLARAT Turf Club has its first race meeting since the Ballarat Cup in early December with eight races on Sunday.
The program features a $75,000 heat of the Country Mile Series.
Henry Dwyer will back up from Saturday with Alors Tu Crois and Pannier as part of a strong hometown hand in the event.
