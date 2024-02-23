Trotting rivalry takes next step in Grand Prix

The burgeoning rivalry between two Ballarat district-trained trotters will write another chapter at Melton on Saturday night.
Just Believe and Callmethebreeze clash in the group 1 $75,000 Australian Trotting Grand Prix.
This will be the third time the duo have met, with what they have shown already enough to whet the appetite of harness racing racing fans - especially trotting enthusiasts.
The score is one-all.
Only new to Australia, European import Callmethebreeze - trained by Anton Golino at Cardigan - has had three starts since joining the stable for a second to the Myrniong-based Just Believe in The Knight Pistol in Ballarat and two wins in the Great Southern Star.
He finished the stronger to edge out Just Believe in the GSS final at their latest outings.
It ended Just Believe's winning streak at eight - a run including three Inter Dominion heats and the final in Queensland.
The loss did not cost the internationally travelled million dollar earning any admiration.
As owner of both Just Believe and Callmethebreeze, they are part of a big hand Yabby Dam Farms principal Pat Driscoll has in the Grand Prix.
He also has outstanding mare Im Ready Jet engaged, while he also bred another starter in Keayang Chucky.
As Australia's premier trotters, the Jess Tubb-prepared Just Believe and Callmethebreeze are each set to do more international travel.
They have been secured for spots in a rich slot race in New Zealand in April.
Driscoll and Golino also have three runners in another feature race at Melton - the $50,000 Lyn McPherson Memorial Breed For Speed Final. They send around heat winner, Egret, Revelstoke and Visionary after each contested two heats at Bendigo.
CARDIGAN trainer Emma Stewart has had scratch top flight pacer The Lost Storm a Tasmania Cup heat at Hobart on Sunday night after being unable to secure a flight to Tasmania. It was to have been his first start this season.
Ballarat trainer Sam Barker has Ultimate Vinnie engaged.
