Explosive January fireworks on agenda for council

After widespread social media upset, the City of Ballarat council will discuss fireworks events at the first 2024 ordinary council meeting.
Ahead of the meeting on Wednesday, the agenda shows due to flack from the public over a lack of fireworks display on New Years Eve in Ballarat, council will revisit the idea of moving the fireworks show from Summer Sundays.
Councillors will need to consider factors such as cost and likelihood of attendance.
The document stated the current budget of $36,200 may increase to $45,000.
The council has data on accommodation and spending comparing the NYE period to the mid January period, which showed "currently stronger spend and greater visitation in Ballarat on New Year Eve than mid-January as expected."
For New Years Eve 2023, Ballarat had a 66 per cent accommodation occupancy rate and t otal spend on dining and entertainment was $1.18m and $558k of this was from visitors.
In comparison, for January 14, 2024 Ballarat had 48 per cent accommodation occupancy rate and total spend on dining and entertainment on 14 January, 14 2024 was $1.12m, $460k of this was visitors.
The document also stated "it is unlikely that the fireworks themselves will drive increased visitation, but they may add value to those already in Ballarat."
It was previously stated by the council, the reason for having the fireworks on the second Summer Sundays instead of New Years Eve was due to more people returning to Ballarat mid January for back to school, reasoning people left Ballarat over the holiday period.
In 2020, the City of Ballarat council voted to move the fireworks display from January 26 due to respect for First Nation peoples.
Some people supported a sound and light show to reduce noise and air pollution from fireworks, the agenda document found the approximate cost for a comparable sound and light show is $250,000. This cost estimate is based on an indicative quote for a one-off show of 15-20 minutes in duration.
