Popular wedding spot 'unbelievably' mostly intact in bushfire region

A BELOVED wedding destination and outdoor recreation camp in the Pyrenees region has been badly damaged but spared the worst in bushfires west of Ballarat.
Cave Hill Creek duo Tim and Age Chandler have reported via social media they have been "unbelievably" relieved to find most of their infrastructure intact, including the Lakeview Lodge, glamping village and lawns.
They wrote this was "a huge testament to good fire suppression systems and the support of our absolutely amazing fire teams". The couple's house had also been saved.
The property, at the bottom of Mount Cole, has lost maintenance sheds, some accommodation and activities such as low ropes, bouldering and archery.
"Unfortunately this means that we will likely have limited access to the venue and be out of action for a period but we will be working our absolute hardest get Cave Hill Creek operational again as soon as we possibly can," they wrote.
"The impacts on the Mt Cole State Forest and Mt Buangor State Park are devastating...Our hearts are with our local community as they also start to return and survey the damage caused, and with the community still at significant risk from the fire."
As of Saturday morning, February 24, a Country Fire Authority spokesperson confirmed three homes had been lost in the fire, along with a number of sheds and outbuildings.
Damage assessments remain ongoing as areas are being deemed safe.
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan toured bushfire-affected areas near Beaufort and Elmhurst on Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Raglan resident Barbara Leech has described her first night back at home in a near-empty town as "eerie" with the "red glow" of Mount Lonarch towering outside.
Ms Leech was able to return to her property on Friday, February 23, a day after evacuating to Beaufort under the threat of bushfires on Thursday.
Her property was untouched but two paddocks over, out the back, had been hit by a spot fire.
Ms Leech has spent Saturday morning checking on on returning neighbours and visiting her son and grandchildren in Main Lead, making sure they were okay.
Most roads from Beaufort's north remained closed on Saturday.
The Western Freeway is open but the Beaufort township was particularly quiet for a Saturday.
Raglan's main street appears mostly untouched amid the burnt, and in some patches, still smouldering surrounds. Mountains in the not-too-far distance were still smoking.
Ms Leech said it was still really worrying. The family's bags remained packed should they need to flee again.
She said the sight of Mount Lonarch the night before had been scary.
