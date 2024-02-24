The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Popular wedding spot 'unbelievably' mostly intact in bushfire region

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated February 24 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 4:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A popular scene for weddings at Cave Hill Creek. Picture Cave Hill Creek, Facebook
A popular scene for weddings at Cave Hill Creek. Picture Cave Hill Creek, Facebook

A BELOVED wedding destination and outdoor recreation camp in the Pyrenees region has been badly damaged but spared the worst in bushfires west of Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.