The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Ballarat division 1 pennant: Victoria locks in semi-final berth

Updated February 24 2024 - 7:47pm, first published 7:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Morris skips his City Oval rink to a win against Sebastopol in the Hawk's last outing of the season. Pictures by Adam Trafford.
Ben Morris skips his City Oval rink to a win against Sebastopol in the Hawk's last outing of the season. Pictures by Adam Trafford.

Victoria is the last team to lock in a Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Saturday division one pennant finals berth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.