Ballarat division 1 pennant: Victoria locks in semi-final berth

Victoria is the last team to lock in a Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Saturday division one pennant finals berth.
Victoria went into the last round in fourth position and favourite to stay in the top four.
However, it needed to make sure of that and did so with a commanding 45-shot win over Learmonth.
Picking up all 18 points meant it finished 23 clear of City Oval.
City Oval's finals prospects were still alive, but they disappeared with a loss to Sebastopol and Victoria's win. City Oval gave their encounter with Sebastopol a good short - winning two rinks and finishing within eight shots.
The two rinks it did give up though were decisive margins with Anthony Beacham, Brian Johnson, Tim Beacham and Scott Roberts, and Bruce Carter, Gary Green, Ian Warner and Rob Baker each winning by 15 shots.
First semi-final on Saturday, March 2: Webbcona v Victoria
Second semi-final on Saturday, March 2 (winner into grand final): BMS v Webbcona
LADDER: BMS 258 points, +275 shots; SEBASTOPOL 232, +233; WEBBCONA 212, +236; VICTORIA 201, +281; City Oval 178, +75; Linton 175, +97; Learmonth 121, -146; Creswick 120, -110; Mt Xavier 100, -249; Ballarat 23, -692
VICTORIA 104 (18) d LEARMONTH 59 (0)
Donna Leeson Michael Curtis Sunni Haynes Stephen Britt 25 d Chris Powell, Gary Moy, Mark Powell, Michael Casey 14
Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford 14 d Trish McCarthy, David Kelly, Addy Ryan, David Ryan 18
Paul Tudorovic, Michael Cunningham, Noel Verlinden, Barry Clark 26 d Timothy Griffin, Stephen Fitzgibbon, Gregory Ross, Leon Davey 18
Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad 29 d Darren Anderson, William Rowe, Craig Findlay, Ross Powell 13
BALLARAT 71 (0) lt BMS 88 (18)
Stevo Murnane, Paul Ashmore, Paul Ryan, Lindsay Annear 16 lt Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 22
Michael Calagari, Dean Campbell, Paul Slater, Dale McGregor 18 lt Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey
Kathryn Avery, Stan Barnett, Bob Williamson, Greg Stewart 19 lt David Andrews, Travis Preston, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 24
Bryce Abbott, Phil Apsland, David Eastman, Heather Hopkinson 18 lt Julie Bedggood, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry 23
WEBBCONA 89 (16) d MT XAVIER 55 (2)
Ross Brown, Harold Worsley, Colin Young, Ben McArthur 24 d Darryl Boyd, Kevin McKeegan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 12
Sarah Braybrook, Geoff Gullock, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 15 lt Robert Storey, Frank Duggan, Daryl Lamb, Chris McDonald 18
Chris Steenhuis, Ben Horwood, Andrew Ingram, Tony Lange 23 d Stacey Forrest, Stephen Blood, Jack McDonald, Phillip McGrath 12
Brett Collins, Wayne Pattie, Leah McArthur, Taylor Stewart 27 d Ray Bellingham, Lynden Henderson, Leanne Jones, Paul Forrest 13
CRESWICK 64 (2) lt LINTON 69 (16)
Greg Peel, John Matusik, Robert Ohlsen, Travis Hedger 17 lt Sydney Walters, Terry Breen, Nick Pearce, Aaron Wood 21
Elise Bennett, Rebecca Cooper, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper 13 lt Malcom Worthy, Nick McCulloch, James Steven Fraser, Brendan Vandenberg 16
Trevor Booth, Dale Chalmers, Geoff Antonio, Alan Annear 21 d Ray Wilson, Eugene Grigg,Ken Hocking, Craig Grenfell 12
Rebecca Booth, Peter Fontana, Dean Cooper, Stephen Hepworth 13 lt Stewart Williams, Martin Drinkwater, Danny Pridham, Craig Williams 20
CITY OVAL 74 (4) lt SEBASTOPOL 82 (14)
Peter Cameron, Lloyd Sims, Ian Robinson, Benjamin Morris 24 d Kevin Lynch, Alan Jones, John Garvin, Will Matthews 16
Keneth Magrath, Jamie Winton, Tony Spurgo, Heath Fumberger 9 lt Anthony Beacham, Brian Johnson, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts 24
Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 15 lt Bruce Carter, Gary Green, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 30
Wayne Roberts, Robert Edwards, Gary Hamilton, Gavin Mann 26 d Fred Reus, David Ellis, Dave Cassells, Paul Lovell 12
Buninyong 95 (18) d Clunes 64 (0)
Midlands 93 (14) d Ballarat East 80 (4)
Ballarat North 105 (16) d Smeaton 46 (2)
Waubra 109 (16) d Webbcona 67 (2)
City Oval 71 (3) lt Victoria 86 (15)
LADDER: MIDLANDS 245, +275; BALLARAT EAST 213, +157; SMEATON 192, -10; VICTORIA 182, +92; Ballarat North 177, +140; Buninyong 152, +28; Webbcona 132, -191; Waubra 127, -41; Clunes 120, -78; City Oval 80, -372
First semi-final on Saturday, March 2: Smeaton v Victoria
Second semi-final on Saturday, March 2 (winner into grand final): Midlands v Ballarat East
Invermay 58 (2) lt Ballan 81 (16)
BMS 108 (17) d Buninyong 61 (1)
Bungaree 80 (14) d Beaufort 72 (4)
Sebastopol 87 (14) d Daylesford 69 (4)
Ballarat 41 (0) lt Central Wendouree 120 (18)
LADDER: BALLAN 233, +266; BMS 207, +272; CENTRAL WENDOUREE 200, +345; BUNGAREE 191, +140; Invermay 176, +16; Sebastopol 175, 81; Daylesford 161, +103; Beaufort 144, -4; Buninyong 117, -280; Ballarat 16, -939
First semi-final on Saturday, March 2: Central Wendouree v Bungaree
Second semi-final on Saturday, March 2 (winner into grand final): Ballan v BMS
Linton 84 (14) d Webbcona 83 (4)
Central Wendouree 102 (16) d Creswick 66 (2)
Learmonth 97 (16) d BMS 42 (2)
Sebastopol 71 (4) lt Smeaton 83 (14)
Midlands 86 (16) d Victoria 71 (2)
LADDER: MIDLANDS 245 points, +372 shots; VICTORIA 212, +315; SMEATON 198, +153; SEBASTOPOL 197, 183; Learmonth 190, +174; Linton 159, -49; Central Wendouree 137, -159; BMS 102, -320; Creswick 97, -278; Webbcona 83, -391
First semi-final on Saturday, March 2: Smeaton v Sebastopol
Second semi-final on Saturday, March 2 (winner into grand final): Midlands v Victoria
Daylesford 95 (16) d City Oval 62 (2)
Midlands 85 (16) d Bungaree 79 (2)
Victoria 82 (4) lt Ballarat North 83 (14)
Central Wendouree 54 (0) lt Mt Xavier 98 (16)
Buninyong 53 (2) lt Sebastopol 93 (16)
LADDER: BALLARAT NORTH 251, +410; MT XAVIER 226, +248; CITY OVAL 202, +125; VICTORIA 178, +193; Bungaree 177, +36; Sebastopol 169, +18' Midlands 163, +3; Daylesford 131, -178; Buninyong 87, -425; Central Wendouree 36, -430
First semi-final on Saturday, March 2: City Oval v Victoria
Second semi-final on Saturday, March 2 (winner into grand final): Ballarat North v Mt Xavier
Smeaton 83 (2) lt BMS 89 (16)
Webbcona 91 (16) d Waubra 57 (2)
Beaufort 62 (2) lt Ballan 89 (16)
Sebastopol 88 (14) d Clunes 79 (4)
City Oval 99 (16) d Learmonth 57 (2)
LADDER: BALLAN 222, +167; BMS 192, +89; SMEATON 189, +81; WAUBRA 186, +192; Beaufort 182, +39; City Oval 163, -85; Learmonth 136, -128; Clunes 131, -51; Webbcona 114, -142; Sebastopol 105, -162
First semi-final on Saturday, March 2: Smeaton v Waubra
Second semi-final on Saturday, March 2 (winner into grand final): Ballan v BMS
Skipton 53 (0) lt Ballarat North 118 (18)
Ballarat East 82 (16) d Sebastopol 58 (2)
Mt Xavier 136 (18) d Ballarat 32 (0)
BMS 91 (18) d Invermay 56 (0)
Victoria 112 (16) d Midlands 64 (2)
LADDER: BALLARAT EAST 291, +687; VICTORIA 254, +543; INVERMAY 189, +66; SEBASTOPOL 184, +104; Ballarat North 176, +67; Mt Xavier 158, +161; BMS 122, -234; Midlands 107, -215; Skipton 99, -275; Ballarat 22, -904
First semi-final on Saturday, March 2: Invermay v Sebastopol
Second semi-final on Saturday, March 2 (winner into grand final): Ballarat East v Victoria
Bungaree 66 (16) d Webbcona 50 (0)
Linton 66 (14) d Victoria 49 (2)
City Oval 60 (2) lt Sebastopol 67 (14)
LADDER: LINTON 225, +243; CITY OVAL 167, +168; VICTORIA 160, +45; SEBASTOPOL 130, -77; Bungaree 125, -49; Webbcona 57, -330
First semi-final on Saturday, March 2: Victoria v Sebastopol
Second semi-final on Saturday, March 2 (winner into grand final): Linton v City Oval
Learmonth 53 (14) d Ballarat East 25 (0)
Beaufort 27 (2) lt Daylesford 56 (12)
Victoria City Oval - results not supplied
LADDER: BALLARAT EAST 169, +65; DAYLESFORD 168, +124; LEARMONTH 149, +63; SEBASTOPOL 146, +95; Beaufort 144, -22; *Victoria 129, -22; City Oval 89, -156
First semi-final on Saturday, March 2: Learmonth v Sebastopol
Second semi-final on Saturday, March 2 (winner into grand final): Ballarat East v Daylesford
