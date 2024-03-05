Flood clean up funds 'won't go far', says Sebastopol resident

While the Ballarat community recently saw days-long bushfires, with sweeping smoke over the town and ash falling into backyards, some residents are still recovering from the January 2 floods.
In Sebastopol, Lisa Vowles rushed home from work at midday as the storm was getting worse, where her house had begun to flood.
She said it was just minutes before it went from bad to worse.
Ms Vowles said two months on, she still lived in chaos.
"We've cleaned up but it's a but of an empty shell with no flooring and a lot of damaged furniture we're waiting on getting replaced," she said.
Ms Vowles said insurance was a "waiting game".
"It's never-ending," she said.
Ballarat was hit heavy with a storm on January 2 which left thousands without power, flooding across the region and dozens of trees felled.
The Victorian government announced an $8 million Council Support Fund in late February to support impacted councils to clean-up and restore community assets, facilities and services - as well as make repairs to infrastructure like walking trails, playgrounds and sporting fields.
City of Ballarat council infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said the council had been allocated $100,000 as part of the Council Flood Support Fund following storms in late December and early January.
"Our operations team will utilise the funds to support ongoing repairs and improvements to open drains and roadsides as well as minor infrastructure upgrades to areas that experienced flash flooding, " she said.
Ms Vowles said the City of Ballarat council had not reached out to her.
"It's disappointing," she said.
Ms Vowles said drainage was a big part in the flooding in her street in Sebastopol.
She said there had been no repairs yet in her street.
When asked about the $100,000 in repair funds, Ms Vowles said it probably wouldn't go far.
"It's going to be major works, and I can't see it being done anytime soon," she said.
"We just get really paranoid now every time we get a heavy downpour it's going to happen again."
In January, Ms Vowles said she was frustrated because her neighbours had reached out to the City of Ballarat council to address drainage issues.
Other residents also complained of a lack of proper drainage, such as Sally Missing from Buninyong.
In January, Ms Missing said she had gushing water down her street and in her front garden, coming into her garage as well, the council had to remove debris from the Eyre Street drain.
Ms Wetherall said council officers had visited residents impacted by the floods from Ms Vowles' area.
She said council was "aware of some flooding issues during periods of extremely heavy rain" in areas in Sebastopol and council were planning works in the area .
Council drainage engineers had visited the site and inspected the pits near Ms Vowles.
Although the pits were clear of blockages, they were still holding some water, "requiring further clearing of the downstream open drain," Ms Wetherall said.
"The drain is expected to be cleared by the end of March as we work with a contractor to complete the works."
Ms Wetherall said further upgrade plans for the impacted drainage put to increase inlet capacity were expected to be completed by the end of June.
Eligible people or businesses can apply for Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements under the joint Australian Government-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements when applicable.
The City of Ballarat can help residents determine if they are eligible to apply.
